Badalona Shaheen vs Pak I Care Badalona - Dream11 Prediction

Badalona Shaheen will take on Pak I Care Badalona in match numbers 43 and 44 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BSH vs PIC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Badalona Shaheen have had an inconsistent run in this tournament. They have four wins and as many losses from eight games so far and are sixth on the points table. On the other hand, Pak I Care Badalona have been in excellent form. They are sitting pretty at the top of the points table and have a win-loss record of 7-3 from 10 maches.

BSH vs PIC, Match Details

The 43rd and 44th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 between Badalona Shaheen and Pak I Care Badalona will be played on November 18th 2022 at Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM & 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 43 and Match 44.

Match: BSH vs PIC

Date & Time: November 18th 2022, 5:30 PM & 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona has been a superb one to bat on and teams have consistently racked up big scores. In fact, teams have chased down big totals as well and teams chasing have won more too.

Matches won by teams batting first: 17

Matches won by teams bowling first: 22

BSH vs PIC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Badalona Shaheen: W, W, L, L, W

Pak I Care Badalona: L, W, W, L, L

BSH vs PIC Probable Playing 11 today

Badalona Shaheen Team News

No major injury concerns.

Badalona Shaheen Probable Playing XI: Babar Khan, Mati Ur Rehman, Khizar Ali (wk), Farrukh Sohail, Dilawar Khan (c), Naeem Hussain, Sajawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Sami Ur Rehman, Maxi Hoeck, Muhammad Uneeb Shah

Pak I Care Badalona Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pak I Care Badalona Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Shehroz Ahmed (c), Asjad Butt, Muhammad Kamran, Anas Khan, Muhammad Mohtshim, Atif Mohammad, Zain Ali, Ali Ahmed, Sami Ullah, Imran Muhammad

Today’s BSH vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Babar Khan (8 matches, 233 runs)

Babar Khan is in top form with the bat. He has accumulated 233 runs in eight outings with the bat and he has a strike-rate of 280.72. He has hit three half-centuries as well.

Top Batter Pick

Asjad Butt (10 matches, 139 runs, 8 wickets)

Asjad Butt has been effective with both bat and ball. He has got 139 runs at a strike-rate of 190.41 and has chipped in with eight scalps in seven outings with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shehroz Ahmed (10 matches, 106 runs, 11 wickets)

Shehroz Ahmed is in good all-round form. He has mustered 106 runs while striking at 230.43 and has picked up 11 wickets with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Kamran (8 matches, 320 runs, 4 wickets)

Muhammad Kamran has been in magnificent touch with the bat. He has aggregated 320 runs at a strike-rate of 268.91. With the ball, he has got four scalps.

BSH vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Ihsan (7 innings, 354 runs)

Muhammad Ihsan is in terrific form with the bat and has amassed 354 runs in seven innings at a stunning strike-rate of 300. He has smashed 22 fours and 39 sixes in this tournament.

Malik-Mati-Ur-Rehman (6 matches, 234 runs, 5 wickets)

Malik-Mati-Ur-Rehman has had a huge all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 234 runs while striking at 278.57. With the ball, he has taken five scalps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BSH vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Muhammad Ihsan 354 runs in 7 innings Malik-Mati-Ur-Rehman 234 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Shehroz Ahmed 106 runs & 11 wickets in 10 matches Muhammad Kamran 320 runs & 4 wickets in 8 matches Asjad Butt 139 runs & 8 wickets in 10 matches

BSH vs PIC match expert tips

Both sides have some big-hitters and quality all-rounders and they will be the big picks. Thus, the likes of Muhammad Ihsan, Babar Khan, Asjad Butt, Mati Ur Rehman, Shehroz Ahmed and Muhammad Kamran will be the ones to watch out for.

BSH vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Badalona Shaheen vs Pak I Care Badalona - ECS T10 Barcelona 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Muhammad Ihsan, Babar Khan

Batters: Sami Ullah, Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali

All-rounders: Mati Ur Rehman, Farrukh Sohail, Shehroz Ahmed

Bowlers: Muhammad Kamran, Atif Mohammad, Muhammad Uneeb Shah

BSH vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Badalona Shaheen vs Pak I Care Badalona - ECS T10 Barcelona 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Muhammad Ihsan, Babar Khan

Batters: Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Naeem Hussain

All-rounders: Mati Ur Rehman, Shehroz Ahmed

Bowlers: Muhammad Kamran, Sami Ur Rehman, Atif Mohammad, Ali Ahmed

