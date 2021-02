BAG vs KHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 15th, 2021

Barcelona Gladiators will take on Kharian in the 30th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona

In the last game of the day in the ECS Barcelona, both sides will look to begin their campaigns with a win.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Barcelona Gladiators

Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Arslan Yousaf, Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad, A Zafar Khan.

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Abdul Awan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Junaid Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Junaid Ilyas, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

Predicted Playing 11s

Barcelona Gladiators

Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza.

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman.

Match Details

Match: Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian, Match 30.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Date and Time: 15th February, 2021; 9:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona tends to favour batsmen in the ECS. The average first-innings score on this ground is 90 runs; the track is more suited for pacers than it is for spinners.

BAG vs KHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Ameer Taimur, Haroon Salik, Muhammad Naeem, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Hassan Tanver, Farooq Ahmed, Muhammad Umar, Danish Abdullah, Abrar Hussain.

Captain: Hassan Tanver. Vice-Captain: Tanzeer Ur Rehman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Malik Iqbal, Haroon Salik, Muhammad Naeem, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Umar, Danish Abdullah, Abrar Hussain.

Captain: Haroon Salik. Vice-Captain: Mirza Rizwan Baig.