BAG vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Mar 02, 2021

The Barcelona Gladiators will lock horns with Minhaj in the 82nd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Tuesday.

The Barcelona Gladiators are enduring a dismal ECS T10 campaign, having managed a solitary win from their five games. They are placed in the penultimate position in Group C.

Minhaj, on the other hand, have won four of their five ECS T10 matches and are comfortably sitting atop Group C.

The last ECS T10 meeting between the two teams ended with Minhaj winning the contest by seven runs. The Amar Shahzad-led side are the favorites to emerge victorious in Tuesday's game as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Barcelona Gladiators

Shahid Nazir (WK), Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat (C), Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal (WK), Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Arslan Yousaf (WK), Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz (WK), Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad and A Zafar Khan.

Minhaj

Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Yasir Razzaq, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Noman Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq (WK), Yasir Javaid, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali (WK), Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad (C), Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood and Faizan Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Barcelona Gladiators

Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Ameer Taimur, Shahid Nazir (WK), Arslan Muhammad, Babar Basharat (C), Haroon Salik, Arslan Yousaf, Nadeem Muhammad, Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Ihsan Ullah-Asda.

Minhaj

Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Yasir Javaid, Asjad Butt, Amar Shahzad (C), Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Ameer Hamzah, Usman Mushtaq, Khalid Mehmood.

Match Details

Match: Barcelona Gladiators vs Minhaj, Match 83

Date & Time: 2nd March 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground offers something to both batsmen and bowlers. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, batters get full value for their shots. On the bowling front, pacers have been more successful here than spinners. As chasing teams have won the majority of the games played at the venue, both sides willwant to bowl first upon winning the toss. The average first innings score at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is 98 runs.

BAG vs MIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAG vs MIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahid Nazir, Ameer Taimur, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Asjad Butt, Usman Mushtaq, Zaka Ullah, Ali Raza, Amar Shahzad, Ameer Hamzah.

Captain: Asjad Butt; Vice-captain: Usman Mushtaq.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Nazir, Ameer Taimur, Haroon Salik, Jafar Iqbal, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Asjad Butt, Usman Mushtaq, Ali Raza, Amar Shahzad, Yasir Javaid.

Captain: Asjad Butt; Vice-captain: Tanzeer Ur Rehman.