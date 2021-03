BAG vs RAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match - 10th March, 2021

Barcelona Gladiators will take on Raval Sporting in the 114th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday.

The two teams have had contrasting ECS T10 Barcelona campaigns so far. Barcelona Gladiators have played seven games, managing only one win. With just two points in their kitty, they are presently second from bottom in Group C.

Raval Sporting, on the other hand, are atop the standings with 16 points, having won eight of their nine ECS T10 Barcelona fixtures. They will start as clear favorites against the Barcelona Gladiators today.

Squads to choose from

Barcelona Gladiators

Shahid Nazir (wk), Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Arslan Yousaf, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat (c), Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Arslan Muhammad, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Ali Zafar Khan, Sagar Shahbaz,Farooq Ahmed, Zahid Akbar, Tahir Nawaz, Usman Asghar, Iqbal Muzzamil, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Nadeem Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad

Raval Sporting

Kishitij Patel (wk), Davinder Singh, Karan Datta (c), Lovepreet Singh, Gurwinder Sidhu, Amit Das, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Naveen Kumar, Unnatkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Zain Abideen, Faizan Ahmed, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Nandan Bathani, Ravi Patel, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Barcelona Gladiators

Shahid Nazir (wk), Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Arslan Yousaf, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat (c), Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Arslan Muhammad, Ihsan Ullah-Asda

Raval Sporting

Kishitij Patel (wk), Davinder Singh, Karan Datta (c), Lovepreet Singh, Gurwinder Sidhu, Amit Das, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra

Match Details

Match: Barcelona Gladiators vs Raval Sporting, Match 114

Date & Time: 10th March 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Olympic Montjuic Stadium, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track has generally favored the batsmen, with teams managing to cross the 100-run mark several times. The par score is expected to be similar in Wednesday's ECS T10 Barcelona match as well. On the bowling front, the pitch is better suited to pacers than spinners.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAG vs RAS)

BAG vs RAS Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kishtij Patel, Karan Datta, Amit Das, Gurwinder Sidhu, Haroon Salik, Sonu Jangra, Babar Basharat, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Dawood Masood, Ali Raza

Captain: Kishtij Patel, Vice-captain: Sonu Jangra

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kishtij Patel, Karan Datta, Shahid Nazir, Amit Das, Gurwinder Sidhu, Haroon Salik, Sonu Jangra, Babar Basharat, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Dawood Masood, Ali Raza

Captain: Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Vice-captain: Karan Datta