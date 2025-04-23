BAH vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for North American T20 Cup, Match 8

The eighth match of the North American T20 Cup will see Bahamas (BAH) squaring off against Bermuda (BER) at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town on Thursday, April 24. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs BER Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Bermuda have won one of their three matches. They lost their last match to the USA by 10 wickets. Bahamas, on the other hand, have lost both their matches. They lost their last match to Canada by 10 wickets.

The two teams have played three head-to-head matches. Bermuda have won all of them.

BAH vs BER Match Details

The eighth match of the North American T20 Cup will be played on April 24 at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town. The game begins at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs BER, 8th Match

Date and Time: 24th April, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between USA and Bermuda, where a total of 141 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

BAH vs BER Form Guide

BAH - L L

BER - L W L

BAH vs BER Probable Playing XI

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

M Taylor, F Benn, R Tappin, R Davson, K Hinds, E Duff, S Goud, J Jemison (wk), R Smith, r Patten, G Taylor

BER Playing XI

No injury updates

T Fray, A Dore, J Richardson (wk), D Rawlins, D Sabir, D Brangman, A Douglas, S Smith, Z Burgess, K Fubler, J Proctor

BAH vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Richardson

J Richardson is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. J Jemison is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

T Fray

R Tappin and T Fray are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. T Fray is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 95 runs in the last three matches. A Dore is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

D Rawlins

D Sabir and D Rawlins are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Rawlins will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 79 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches. K Hinds is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

K Fubler

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Douglas and K Fubler. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Fubler will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. J Proctor is another good bowler pick for today's match.

BAH vs BER match captain and vice-captain choices

D Rawlins

D Rawlins is one of the most crucial picks from Bermuda as the pitch is expected to support batters. will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 79 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches.

T Fray

T Fray is another crucial pick from the Bermuda squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 95 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAH vs BER, 8th Match

K Fubler

D Rawlins

T Fray

D Sabir

A Douglas

Bahamas vs Bermuda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bahamas vs Bermuda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Richardson

Batters: T Fray, R Tappin

All-rounders: K Hinds, M Taylor, D Rawlins, Z Burgess, D Sabir

Bowlers: K Fubler, J Proctor, A Douglas

Bahamas vs Bermuda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Richardson

Batters: T Fray

All-rounders: K Hinds, D Rawlins, Z Burgess, D Sabir

Bowlers: K Fubler, J Proctor, A Douglas, D Brangman, R Smith

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

