BAH vs BHU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Challenger Cup, Match 1

The 1st match of the ACC Mens Challenger Cup will see Bahrain (BAH) square off against Bhutan (BHU) at the AIT Ground in Bangkok on Friday, February 24.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs BHU Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Bahrain recently won the Malaysia Quadrangular series and are in red-hot form.

Bhutan will give it their all to win the match, but Bahrain are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAH vs BHU Match Details

The first match of the ACC Mens Challenger Cup will be played on February 24 at the AIT Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST.

The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs BHU, Match 1

Date and Time: 24th February 2023, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: AIT Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at the AIT Ground in Bangkok is a batting paradise, where fans may see a lot of runs.

Bowlers who bowl in the right areas will be able to take some wickets. Spinners may come in handy.

BAH vs BHU Form Guide

BAH - Will be playing their first match

BHU - Will be playing their first match

BAH vs BHU Probable Playing XI

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Prashanth Kurup (wk), Sarfraz Ali (c), Imran Javed, Sohail Ahmed, Haider Ali-Butt, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Abdul-Majid Malik, Zeeshan Abbas, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood

BHU Playing XI

No injury updates

Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Thinley Jamtsho, Tenjin Rabgey, Tashi Phuntsho, Jigme Singye (c), Manoj Adhikari (wk), Namgay Thinley, Gakul Ghalley, Suprit Pradhan, Ngawang Thinley, Tenzin Wangchuk

BAH vs BHU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Adhikari

M Adhikari is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Kurup is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Ahmed

J Singye and S Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Ghalley has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Ali

N Thinley and S Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their overs quota. I Javed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Veerapathiran

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Thinley and S Veerapathiran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rizwan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAH vs BHU match captain and vice-captain choices

J Singye

J Singye will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial inning in today's match.

S Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ali, as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BAH vs BHU, Match 1

I Javed

S Ali

J Singye

S Ahmed

G Ghalley

Bahrain vs Bhutan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four top-order batters who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs.

Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bahrain vs Bhutan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Adhikari, P Kurup

Batters: G Ghalley, S Ahmed, J Singye

All-rounders: S Ali, I Javed, N Thinley

Bowlers: M Rizwan, S Veerapathiran, N Thinley

Bahrain vs Bhutan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Adhikari

Batters: A Bin Nasir, S Ahmed, J Singye

All-rounders: S Ali, I Javed, N Thinley, T Jamtsho

Bowlers: M Rizwan, S Veerapathiran, N Thinley

Poll : 0 votes