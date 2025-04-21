BAH vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for North American T20 Cup, Match 5

The fifth match of the North American T20 Cup will see Bahamas (BAH) squaring off against Canada (CAN) at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town on Monday, April 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Canada won their first match against Bermuda by 5 wickets. They chased the target of 105 runs in just 18.1 overs. Bahamas lost their last match to the USA by 149 runs. They managed 68 runs while chasing a target of 217 runs.

The two teams have played only one head-to-head match. Canada won that match easily.

BAH vs CAN Match Details

The fifth match of the North American T20 Cup will be played on April 21 at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town. The game starts at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs CAN, 5th Match

Date and Time: 21st April, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between USA and Bahamas, where a total of 285 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

BAH vs CAN Form Guide

BAH - L

CAN - W

BAH vs CAN Probable Playing XI

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

M Taylor, F Benn, R Tappin, R Davson, K Hinds, E Duff, S Goud, J Jemison (wk), R Smith, r Patten, G Taylor

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

N Dhaliwal, A Nadeem, K Singh (wk), H Thaker, Y Samra, K Sana, A Kumar, J Singh, S Movva (wk), S Zafar, S Singh

BAH vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Movva

S Movva is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. K Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

N Dhaliwal

Y Samra and N Dhaliwal are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. N Dhaliwal is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 29 runs in the last match. R Tappin is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Thaker

S Zafar and H Thaker are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Thaker will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 36 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. M Taylor is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

K Sana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Singh and K Sana. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Sana will complete his quota of overs. He took 4 wickets in the last match. A Kumar is another good bowler pick for today's match.

BAH vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

H Thaker

H Thaker is one of the most crucial picks from Canada as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 36 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

K Sana

K Sana is another crucial pick from the Canada squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in top notch form. He took 4 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BAH vs CAN, 5th Match

S Zafar

H Thaker

K Sana

J Singh

N Dhaliwal

Bahamas vs Canada Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bahamas vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Movva

Batters: Y Samra, N Dhaliwal

All-rounders: S Zafar, F Benn, K Hinds, H Thaker, M Taylor

Bowlers: K Sana, J Singh, A Kumar

Bahamas vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Movva

Batters: Y Samra, N Dhaliwal, R Tappin

All-rounders: S Zafar, F Benn, K Hinds, H Thaker, M Taylor

Bowlers: K Sana, J Singh

