BAH vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 Match 2

Bahrain will take on Canada in the second match of the Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat on Monday, November 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs CAN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Bahrain haven't been in the best of forms this year. They have played 10 T20Is and have won only three games, losing six, while one game ended in a tie. On the other hand, Canada have a win-loss record of 3-2 in T20Is in 2022. Both teams will be eyeing a strong start in this four-team T20I series.

BAH vs CAN, Match Details

The second match of the Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 between Bahrain and Canada will be played on November 14, 2022, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAH vs CAN

Date & Time: November 14, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is usually a good one to bat on. However, the spinners usually do well at this venue and hence, they can get some assistance. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is about 145-150.

BAH vs CAN Probable Playing 11 today

Bahrain Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bahrain Probable Playing XI: Umer Imtiaz Toor (wk), Sarfaraz Ali (c), David Mathias, Sikander Billah, Haider Ali Butt, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Javed Anwar, Sachin Kumar, Abdul Majeed Malik, Shahid Mahmood, and Muhammad Rizwan Butt.

Canada Team News

No major injury concerns.

Canada Probable Playing XI: Rayyan Pathan, Aaron Johnson, Bhupinder Singh, Akhil Kumar, Harsh Thaker, Udaybir Walia, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Shreyas Movva, Salman Nazar, Ammar Khalid, and Salman Nazar.

Today’s BAH vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Umer Imtiaz Toor

Umer Imtiaz Toor has been batting well in T20I cricket this year. The Bahrain wicketkeeper-batter has made 200 runs at a strike rate of 128.20 in 2022.

Top Batter Pick

Haider Ali Butt

Haider Ali Butt has been in good touch with the bat for Bahrain. He has accumulated 239 runs in nine innings in T20Is in 2022 and he is striking at a rate of 127.12.

Top All-rounder Pick

Harsh Thaker

Harsh Thaker can prove to be a wicket-taking option. The off-spinning all-rounder from Canada has taken eight scalps in seven outings with the ball in his T20I career. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Saad Bin Zafar

Saad Bin Zafar has a solid record in T20Is. The left-arm spinner has returned with 28 wickets in 22 games at an economy rate of 5.97 in his career.

BAH vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

David Mathias

David Mathias is the leading run-getter for Bahrain in T20Is this year. He has amassed 261 runs at an average of 37.28 and has a strike rate of 120.27.

Dillon Heyliger

Dillon Heyliger can be very effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has taken 28 scalps at an economy rate of 6.71 and has scored 139 runs while striking at 141.83 in his T20I career.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAH vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

David Mathias (BAH)

Saad Bin Zafar (CAN)

Dillon Heyliger (CAN)

Umer Imtiaz Toor (BAH)

Shahid Mahmood (BAH)

BAH vs CAN match expert tips

Top-order batters and bowlers might be the key options in this game. The likes of Umer Imtiaz Toor, David Mathias, Haider Ali Butt, Dillon Heyliger and Aaron Johnson might be the ones to watch out for.

BAH vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Bahrain vs Canada - Desert Cup T20I Series 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Umer Imtiaz Toor

Batters: Akhil Kumar, David Mathias, Aaron Johnson, Haider Ali Butt

All-rounders: Harsh Thaker, Dillon Heyliger, Sathaiya Veerapathiran

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Shahid Mahmood, Sachin Kumar

BAH vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Bahrain vs Canada - Desert Cup T20I Series 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Umer Imtiaz Toor

Batters: Sarfaraz Ali, David Mathias, Aaron Johnson, Haider Ali Butt

All-rounders: Harsh Thaker, Dillon Heyliger, Sikander Billah

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Salman Nazar, Shahid Mahmood

