BAH vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series, Final

The final of the Hong Kong Tri-Nation T20I Series will see Bahrain (BAH) squaring off against Hong Kong (HK) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, March 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs HK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Hong Kong have won three of their last four matches. They won their last match against Malaysia by eight wickets. Bahrain, too, have won three of their last four matches. These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Hong Kong in the Super Over.

The two teams played two head-to-head matches in this tournament. Both have won one match each.

BAH vs HK Match Details

The final of the Hong Kong Tri-Nation T20I Series will be played on March 17 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game will begin at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs HK, Final Match

Date and Time: 17th March, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is a balanced one. Chasing must be preferred at this venue as the last two matches were chased easily. The last match here was played between Malaysia and Hong Kong, where a total of 189 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BAH vs HK Form Guide

BAH - L W W W

HK - W W W L

BAH vs HK Probable Playing XI

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmer Bin Nasir (c), Prashanth Kurup (wk), Sohail Ahmed, Fiaz Ahmed, Ubaid Minhas, Imran Javed, Junaid Aziz, A Ali, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, A Shaikh

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshy Rath, Nizakat Mohammad Khan, Babar Hayat, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Mohd Khan, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Ateequl Rehman Iqbal, Ayush Shukla

BAH vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Ali

Z Ali is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for Hong Kong and is in great form. He is expected to give additional points from wicket-keeping. He has smashed 164 runs in the last four matches. A Bin Nasir is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Rath

A Rath and F Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 160 runs in the last four matches. S Ahmed is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Ali

I Javed and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Ali will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 131 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches. Y Murtaza is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Khan and M Rizwan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Khan has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 6 wickets in the last three matches. E Khan is another good bowler pick for today's match.

BAH vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali is one of the most crucial picks from Bahrain as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 131 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches.

Z Ali

Z Ali is one of the most crucial picks from the Hong Kong squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team and is in great form. He has smashed 164 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAH vs HK, Final Match

I Javed

A Ali

A Rath

Z Ali

Y Murtaza

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: S Ahmed, A Rath

All-rounders: A Ali, I Javed, Y Murtaza

Bowlers: E Khan, A Dawood, M Rizwan, A Shukla, A Khan

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: A Rath

All-rounders: A Ali, I Javed, Y Murtaza

Bowlers: E Khan, A Dawood, M Rizwan, A Shukla, A Khan, A Majid

