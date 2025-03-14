BAH vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series, Match 5

The 5th match of the Hong Kong Tri-Nation T20I Series will see Bahrain (BAH) squaring off against Hong Kong (HK) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, March 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs HK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hong Kong have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Malaysia by 42 runs. Bahrain, on the other hand, is expected to win this tri-nation series. They have already won their last three matches.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Bahrain by eight wickets.

BAH vs HK Match Details

The 5th match of the Hong Kong Tri-Nation T20I Series will be played on March 14 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs HK, 5th Match

Date and Time: March 14, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is a balanced one. Chasing must be preferred at this venue as both of the last two matches were chased down easily. The last match here was played between Malaysia and Bahrain, where a total of 217 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

BAH vs HK Form Guide

BAH - W W W

HK - W L

BAH vs HK Probable Playing XI

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmer Bin Nasir (c), Prashanth Kurup (wk), Sohail Ahmed, Fiaz Ahmed, Ubaid Minhas, Imran Javed, Junaid Aziz, A Ali, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, A Shaikh

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshy Rath, Nizakat Mohammad Khan, Babar Hayat, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Mohd Khan, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Ateequl Rehman Iqbal, Ayush Shukla

BAH vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Ali

Z Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for Hong Kong and is in great form. He is expected to give additional points from wicket-keeping. He has smashed 90 runs in the last two matches. A Bin Nasir is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Rath

A Rath and F Ahmed are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 120 runs in the last two matches. S Ahmed is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

A Ali

I Javed and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Ali will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 130 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches. Y Murtaza is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Rizwan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Dawood and M Rizwan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M Rizwan has an exceptional venue record and can scalp a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken five wickets in the last three matches. E Khan is another good bowler for today's match.

BAH vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali is one of the most crucial picks from Bahrain as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 130 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

A Rath

A Rath is another crucial pick from the Hong Kong squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 120 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAH vs HK, 5th Match

I Javed

A Ali

A Rath

A Khan

M Rizwan

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: F Ahmed, S Ahmed, A Rath

All-rounders: A Khan, A Ali, I Javed, Y Murtaza

Bowlers: E Khan, A Dawood, M Rizwan

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: S Ahmed, A Rath

All-rounders: A Khan, A Ali, I Javed

Bowlers: E Khan, A Dawood, M Rizwan, A Shukla, A Majid

