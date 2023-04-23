BAH vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Man's Premier Cup, Match 13

The 13th match of the ACC Man's Premier Cup will see the Bahrain (BAH) go up against Hong Kong (HK) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on Monday, April 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs HK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bahrain have won one out of their two matches and are second in the Group B points table. They lost their last match against Kuwait by two wickets.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, have won as many as two matches and are placed at the top of the Group B points table. They won their last match against UAE by 67 runs.

BAH vs HK Match Details

The 13th match of the ACC Man's Premier Cup will be played on April 24 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal. The match is set to take place at 8:45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs HK, ACC Men's Premier Cup, Match 13

Date and Time: April 24, 2023, 8:45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal.

BAH vs HK Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 252 runs.

BAH vs HK Form Guide (recent last)

Bahrain: L W

Hong Kong: W W

BAH vs HK probable playing 11s for today’s match

BAH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BAH Probable Playing 11

Ahmer Bin (wk), Prashanth Kurup, Haider Ali Butt, Sarfraz Ali, Sohail Ahmed(C), Danish Mohammad, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Imran Javed, S Veerapathiran, Junaid Aziz, Shahid Mahmood.

HK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

HK Probable Playing 11

Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan(C), Nizakat Khan, KD Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshed, Raag Kapur, Zeeshan Ali, A Gorawara, Shahid Wasif (wk).

BAH vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shahbaz Badar (2 matches, 92 runs, Strike Rate: 66.19)

Badar will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the must have pick for the team. He has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 66.19 in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Fiaz Ahmed (2 matches, 127 runs, Strike Rate: 112.39)

Fiaz is an attacking top-order batsman who likes to stamp his authority on bowlers right from the start. He has scored 127 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 112.39.

Top All-rounder pick

Aizaz Khan (2 matches, 2 wickets and 27 runs, Economy Rate: 4.00 and Strike Rate: 112.50)

Aizaz is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 22 runs while picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Ehsan Khan (2 matches, 6 wickets and 23 runs, Economy Rate: 3.13 and Strike Rate: 95.83)

Ehsan is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the lower middle-order. He has scored 23 runs while picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 3.13 in two matches.

BAH vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

Aizaz Khan

Aizaz is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 112.50 in two matches, while also picking up two wickets.

Imran Anwar

Imran has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too. He has scored 59 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 268.18, while also scalping five wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAH vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Imran Anwar - 59 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches

Ehsan Khan - 23 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches

Babar Hayat - 113 runs in 2 matches

Fiaz Ahmed - 127 runs in 2 matches

Muhammad Rizwan Butt - 23 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

BAH vs HK match expert tips

Imran Anwar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has looked in great touch so far in this tournament.

BAH vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

BAH vs HK Dream11 Prediction - ACC Man's Premier Cup

Wicketkeeper: Shahbaz Badar

Batters: Babar Hayat, Fiaz Ahmed, Anshuman Rath

All-rounders: Imran Anwar, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza

Bowlers: Ehsan Khan, A Abbasi, Ali Dawood.

BAH vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

BAH vs HK Dream11 Prediction - ACC Man's Premier Cup

Wicketkeeper: Shahbaz Badar

Batters: Babar Hayat, Fiaz Ahmed, Anshuman Rath

All-rounders: Imran Anwar, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza

Bowlers: Ehsan Khan, Ali Dawood, Muhammad Rizwan Butt.

