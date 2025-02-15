BAH vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 27

The 27th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Bahrain (BAH) squaring off against Italy (ITA) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Saturday, February 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs ITA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bahrain have secured four victories in nine matches. They won their last match against Singapore by 8 wickets. Italy, on the other hand, have won five of their last eight matches of the tournament.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was abandoned due to rain.

BAH vs ITA Match Details

The 27th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 15 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs ITA, 27th Match

Date and Time: 15th February 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big score on the board.

The last match played at this venue was between Singapore and Bahrain, where a total of 240 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BAH vs ITA Form Guide

BAH - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

ITA - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

BAH vs ITA Probable Playing XI

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Junaid Aziz, Sohail Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Ahmer Bin Nasir, Haider Butt.©, Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid, Sachin Kumar

ITA Playing XI

No injury updates

Anthony Mosca, Crishan Kalugamage, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg ©, Grant Stewart, Haseeb Abdul, Joe Burns, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Rakibul Hasan, Zain Ali

BAH vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Campopiano

M Campopiano is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 87 runs in the last three matches. S Badar is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Ahmed

S Ahmed and W Madsen are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Ahmed is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He has smashed 253 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last seven matches. A Joseph is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

G Stewart

R Hasan and G Stewart are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Stewart will bat in the middle order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 7 wickets and smashed 8 runs in the last three matches. N Maiolo is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

C Kalugamage

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Kalugamage and M Rizwan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. C Kalugamage has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 6 wickets in the last three matches. G Kyle is another good bowler for today's match.

BAH vs ITA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Stewart

G Stewart is the most crucial pick from Italy as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 7 wickets and smashed 8 runs in the last three matches.

S Ahmed

S Ahmed is one of the most crucial picks from the Bahrain squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 253 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAH vs ITA, 27th Match

S Ahmed

G Stewart

W Madsen

G Kyle

C Kalugamage

Bahrain vs Italy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to assist both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bahrain vs Italy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Campopian

Batters: W Madsen, S Ahmed, A Joseph

All-rounders: R Hasan, G Stewart

Bowlers: G Kyle Berg, C Kalugamage, J Singh, I Khan, M Rizwan

Bahrain vs Italy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Campopian

Batters: W Madsen, S Ahmed, F Ahmed, J Mosca

All-rounders: R Hasan, G Stewart

Bowlers: G Kyle Berg, C Kalugamage, J Singh, I Khan

