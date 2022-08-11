BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

Bahrain will take on Kuwait in the first T20I at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday, August 11.

Bahrain’s last appearance in the shortest format of the game was in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2021/22. They finished on top of the table in that competition following three wins and a loss. Bahrain had managed to accumulate six points in their four matches.

Kuwait, on the other hand, also participated in the same competition. They had finished in third position in the standings with two wins and two losses in four matches.

BAH vs KUW Probable Playing 11 Today

BAH XI

Mohammad Younis, Sarfaraz Ali (c), Shahbaz Badar (wk), David Mathias, Haider Butt, Sikander Billah, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Ali Dawood, Waseeq Ahmed.

KUW XI

Ravija Sandaruwan, Edson Silva, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Meet Bhavsar, Mohammed Aslam (c), Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Syed Monib, Nawaf Ahmed.

Match Details

BAH vs KUW, 1st T20I

Date and Time: August 11, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Oman

Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue will aid the bowlers and batters will have to be careful with their shot selection. Spinners are able to extract plenty of turn in the middle overs. The average first innings score here is around 130.

Today’s BAH vs KUW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Bhavsar is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 185 runs in 13 T20 matches in his career. Bhavsar was the highest run-scorer against Qatar in the last match, with 25 runs off just 17 balls.

Batters

R Sandaruwan is a hugely experienced player who also has one of the best strike rates in all of T20I cricket. He has scored 727 runs in 22 matches in this format.

All-rounders

A Idrees is a wonderful all-rounder who can prove to be influential for his side across departments. In 10 T20I matches, he has scored 332 runs at an average of 33.2 and a strike rate of over 158. He has also scalped eight wickets at an average of only 15 as well. He could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Aslam is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is also tremendously experienced and has scored 429 runs in 39 matches, while also collecting 37 wickets.

Bowlers

Despite playing just seven T20I matches, S Monib has great numbers. He has scalped nine wickets and has scored 21 runs in seven matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team

A Idrees (KUW)

I Javed (BAH)

M Aslam (KUW)

R Sandaruwan (KUW)

S Ali (BAH)

Important stats for BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team

A Idrees: 332 runs and eight wickets in T20I career

I Javed: 56 runs and 15 wickets in T20I career

M Aslam: 429 runs and 37 wickets in T20I career

R Sandaruwan: 727 runs in T20I career

B Tahir: 104 runs in T20I career

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Today

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Bhavsar, B Tahir, R Sandaruwan, S Ali, A Idrees, I Javed, M Aslam, S Veerapathiran, J Aziz, S Monib, S Khan.

Captain: A Idrees, Vice-Captain: I Javed

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bhavsar, B Tahir, D Mathiaas, R Sandaruwan, S Ali, A Idrees, I Javed, M Aslam, J Aziz, S Monib, S Khan.

Captain: R Sandaruwan, Vice-Captain: M Aslam

Edited by Ankush Das