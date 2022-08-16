BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

Bahrain will take on Kuwait in the fourth T20I at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Oman on Tuesday, August 16.

Although Bahrain won the first match of the T20I series in a Super Over, Kuwait have done immensely well to bounce back and take the lead in the series at 2-1. Kuwait won the second match by 20 runs and then went on to inflict another defeat on Bahrain, this time by five wickets in their previous meeting.

David Mathias’ half-century went in vain as he found little support from players around him as Bahrain managed to post a total of 153/6. Usman Gani, with a knock of 75 not out off 47, led the run-chase for the side as Kuwait ended up winning by five wickets with 14 balls to spare.

BAH vs KUW Probable Playing 11 Today

BAH XI

David Mathias, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Sarfaraz Ali (c), Shahbaz Badar (wk), Janaka Chaturanga, Umer Toor, Haider Butt, Naveen Thailappan, Imran Anwar, Shahid Mahmood, Sachin Kumar.

KUW XI

Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Nawaf Ahmed, Mohammed Aslam (c), Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Edson Daisy, Haroon Shahid, Mohammed Shafqqe.

Match Details

BAH vs KUW, 4th T20I

Date and Time: August 16, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Oman

Pitch Report

The ground has a bowling-friendly surface and batters will have to be careful with their shot selection. Spinners are able to extract plenty of turn in the middle overs. The average first innings score here is around 130.

Today’s BAH vs KUW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Ghani is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He was the Player of the Match in the last game after scoring 75* off 47 balls. He has amassed 125 runs in two matches so far.

Batters

H Butt is the leading run-scorer in the series as things stand. He has scored 144 runs in three matches at an average of 72 and at a strike rate of 144.

R Sandaruwan is a hugely experienced player who also has one of the best strike rates in all of T20I cricket. He has amassed 133 runs so far and has been quite consistent.

All-rounders

S Veerapathiran is a wonderful all-rounder who can prove to be a match-winner for his side across departments. He has scored 23 runs but is the joint highest wicket-taker with five wickets. He has bowled at a spectacular average of 18 and could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Idrees is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 50 runs and has three wickets to his name.

Bowlers

I Javed is the joint highest wicket taker in the series along with Veerapathiran. He has also scalped five wickets at an average of 18.40.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team

S Veerapathiran (BAH) – 230 points

U Ghani (KUW) – 215 points

H Ali Butt (BAH) – 214 points

U Toor (BAH) – 205 points

R Sandaruwan (KUW) – 205 points

Important stats for BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team

S Veerapathiran: 23 runs and five wickets

H Ali: 144 runs

R Sandaruwan: 133 runs

U Toor: 132 runs

U Ghani: 125 runs

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Today

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Ghani, U Toor, H Ali Butt, R Sandaruwan, D Mathias, S Veerapathiran, A Idrees, M Aslam, I Javed, S Mahmood, S Khan.

Captain: S Veerapathiran, Vice-Captain: A Idrees

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Ghani, U Toor, H Ali Butt, R Sandaruwan, D Mathias, M Shafeeq-M, S Veerapathiran, A Idrees, I Javed, S Mahmood, S Khan.

Captain: U Ghani, Vice-Captain: R Sandaruwan

Edited by Ankush Das