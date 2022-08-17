BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

Bahrain will take on Kuwait in the fifth T20I at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Oman on Wednesday, August 17.

Bahrain will be playing for pride in the fifth match after Kuwait took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. The series began with Bahrain winning the first match in Super Over and taking a 1-0 lead. However, Kuwait have played exceedingly well to bounce back since then and went on to win the next three matches in a row.

The previous encounter between the two sides saw Kuwait winning by four wickets. Put to bat first, Bahrain could only manage 164/6 in their 20 overs. Meet Bhavsar and Edson Silva spearheaded the run-chase for Kuwait to wrap up the series.

BAH vs KUW Probable Playing 11 Today

BAH XI

Umer Toor (wk), Janaka Chaturanga, Muhammad Younis, Haider Ali Butt (c), Sikder Billah, David Mathias, Imran Javed, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Waseeq Ahmed, Shahid Mahmood, Sachin Kumar.

KUW XI

Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Usman Ghani (wk), Kashif Shareef, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Shafeeq M, Sayed Monib.

Match Details

BAH vs KUW, 5th T20I

Date and Time: August 17, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Oman

Pitch Report

The wicket at this ground is favorable to the bowlers and batters will have to be careful with their shot selection. Spinners might get some assistance from the wicket in the middle overs and the average first innings score here is around 130.

Today’s BAH vs KUW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Ghani is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He was the Player of the Match in the third T20I after scoring 75* off 47 balls. He has amassed 134 runs in three matches so far.

Batters

H Butt is the leading run-scorer in the series so far. He has amassed 166 runs in four matches at an average of 83 and at a strike rate of 127.69.

R Sandaruwan has plenty of experience under his belt and has one of the best strike rates in T20I cricket. He has amassed 154 runs so far at a strike rate of 154 and has been quite consistent.

All-rounders

S Veerapathiran is a wonderful all-rounder who can prove to be influential for his side across departments. He has scored 35 runs but is the highest wicket-taker with seven scalps. He has bowled at a spectacular average of 18 and could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Idrees is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 51 runs and has three wickets to his name.

Bowlers

I Javed is the second highest wicket taker in the series along with S Mahmood. He has scalped five wickets at an average of 28.60.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team

S Veerapathiran (BAH) – 313 points

H Ali Butt (BAH) – 257 points

U Ghani (KUW) – 236 points

R Sandaruwan (KUW) – 236 points

U Toor (BAH) – 228 points

Important stats for BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team

S Veerapathiran: 35 runs and seven wickets

H Ali: 166 runs

R Sandaruwan: 154 runs

U Toor: 138 runs

U Ghani: 134 runs

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Today

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Ghani, U Toor, H Ali Butt, R Sandaruwan, D Mathias, S Veerapathiran, A Idrees, M Aslam, I Javed, S Mahmood, S Khan.

Captain: S Veerapathiran, Vice-Captain: H Butt

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Ghani, U Toor, M Bhavsar, H Ali Butt, R Sandaruwan, D Mathias, S Veerapathiran, A Idrees, I Javed, S Mahmood, S Khan.

Captain: U Ghani, Vice-Captain: R Sandaruwan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das