BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for HK International Series, Match 5

The fifth match in the HK International Series has Bahrain (BAH) taking on Kuwait (KUW) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday, March 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction.

Bahrain and Kuwait have not had the best of campaigns in this quadrangular series, losing both of their games so far.

While Bahrain have been outplayed in each of their games, Kuwait have fared marginally better, running Hong Kong and Malaysia close.

Kuwait will start as the clear favorites given their recent outings and the resources at their disposal. However, they will be wary of a resourceful Bahrain side who have a decent mix of youth and experience.

With both teams looking to end their campaign on a high, an entertaining game is on the cards in Mong Kok.

BAH vs KUW Match Details, HK International Series

Bahrain and Kuwait will lock horns in the fifth match of the HK International Series in Mong Kok on Saturday. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs KUW, Hong Kong International T20I Series, Match 5

Date and Time: March 11th, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

BAH vs KUW probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bahrain injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bahrain.

Bahrain probable playing 11

Shahbaz Badar (wk), Sarfaraz Ali (c), Imran Anwar, Sohail Ahmed, Haider Butt, Ahmed Nasir, Junaid Aziz, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Rizwan Butt, Abdul Majid Abbasi, and Ali Dawood.

Kuwait injury/team news

No injury concerns for Kuwait.

Kuwait probable playing 11

Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Mohamed Shafeeq, and Shahrukh Quddus

BAH vs KUW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Usman Patel (16 off 11 in the previous game)

Usman Patel has blown cold in the series so far, scoring only 17 runs in two matches. However, he showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 16 runs off 11 balls before throwing away a promising start. With Usman likely to bat in the middle order, he can be backed to score some runs in your BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sohail Ahmed (65(46) in the previous game)

Sohail Ahmed is the leading run-scorer in the series at the time of writing, scoring 84 runs in two matches. His last outing for Bahrain saw him score a 46-ball 65 against a strong Malaysian bowling attack. Given his form and ability, Sohail is a top pick for your BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sarfaraz Ali (2 matches, 21 runs, 1 wicket)

Sarfaraz Ali is perhaps Kuwait's most important player given his experience and ability with both bat and ball. However, he has only 21 runs and one wicket in two matches so far. Sarfaraz is likely to open the batting and play a prominent role with the ball, making him a must-have in your BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shahrukh Quddus (2/38 in the previous game)

Shahrukh Quddus impressed with the ball in the previous game against Hong Kong with figures of 2/38. He was particularly effective in the powerplay phase, troubling the Hong Kong batters consistently. Given his recent burst of form and wicket-taking ability, Quddus is a good addition to your BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team.

BAH vs KUW match captain and vice-captain choices

Sohail Ahmed

Sohail Ahmed has been the best batter in the series with 84 runs in two matches. In addition to his recent form, Ahmed has a stellar record in T20Is, averaging 60.7 and striking at 134, holding him in good stead. Given his form and experience, Ahmed is a top captaincy pick for your BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team.

Sayed Monib

Sayed Monib has been brilliant with bat and ball for Kuwait, scoring 38 runs and picking up four wickets in two matches. While he is striking at over 150 with the bat, Monib's bowling exploits are what stand out. With Monib in fine form with the ball and likely to play a role with the bat as well, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Meet Bhavsar 67 runs in 2 matches Bilal Tahir 50 runs in 2 matches Sayed Monib 4 wickets in 2 matches Sohail Ahmed 84 runs in 2 matches Rizwan Butt 2 wickets in 2 matches

BAH vs KUW match expert tips

Meet Bhavsar has 67 runs in two matches in the series. The Kuwait opener has 286 runs in 10 T20Is at a strike rate of 140.2, holding him in high regard. If he is able to find his touch early on, Bhavsar could be a fine differential pick for your BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, click here!

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Bhavsar, U Ghani

Batters: R Sandaruwan, B Tahir, S Ahmed (c)

All-rounders: S Ali, I Javed Anwar, A Nawfer

Bowlers: S Monib (vc), S Quddus, M Rizwan Butt

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Bhavsar, U Ghani

Batters: H Ali Butt, B Tahir (c), S Ahmed

All-rounders: S Ali (vc), I Javed Anwar, A Nawfer, S Khan

Bowlers: S Monib, M Rizwan Butt

