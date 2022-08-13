BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Bahrain will take on Kuwait in the second T20I at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Oman on Saturday.

Bahrain are coming off a nerve-racking super over win in the last match. Haider Ali Butt and Imran Javed shone for Bahrain, while Ravija Sandaruwan and Adnan Idrees were the top performers for Kuwait.

Kuwait will look to level the series here, making for a potentially interesting clash.

BAH vs KUW Probable Playing XIs

BAH

Mohammad Younis, Sarfaraz Ali (c), Shahbaz Badar (wk), David Mathias, Haider Butt, Sikander Billah, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Ali Dawood, Waseeq Ahmed.

KUW

Ravija Sandaruwan, Edson Silva, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Meet Bhavsar, Mohammed Aslam (c), Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Syed Monib, Nawaf Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: BAH vs KUW, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: August 13, 2022; 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Oman.

Pitch Report

The track favours bowlers, so batters will have to be mindful of their shot selection. Spinners should extract plenty of turn in the middle overs. The average first innings score here is around 130.

Today’s BAH vs KUW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Bhavsar is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He scored 40 runs in the last match but needs to improve his strike rate

Batters

H Ali Butt was the top-scorer for his team in the first game, scoring 48 off 36 deliveries

R Sandaruwan is a hugely experienced player who has one of the best strike rates in T20 crickett. He scored 47 at a strike rate of over 130 in his last game.

All-rounders

A Idrees is a wonderful all-rounder who could be key for his team across departments. He scored seven runs but picked up three wickets in his last match. He could prove to be a great captaincy pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

S Veerapathiran is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He's tremendously experienced and took two wickets in the first game.

Bowlers

I Javed will be expected to lead the bowling unit for his team. He took three wickets against Kuwait and will look to register more dismissals.

Five best players to pick in BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team

A Idrees (KUW) – 104 points

I Javed (BAH) – 99 points

S Veerapathiran (BAH) – 78 points

H Ali Butt (BAH) – 72 points

M Bhavsar (KUW) – 67 points

Key stats for BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction team

A Idrees: 7 runs and 3 wickets

I Javed: 3 wickets

S Veerapathiran: 2 wickets

H Ali: 48 runs

R Sandaruwan: 47 runs

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Bhavsar, H Ali Butt, R Sandaruwan, D Mathiaas, S Ali, A Idrees, S Veerapathiran, S Kumar, I Javed, S Mahmood, Shiraz Khan.

Captain: A Idrees. Vice-Captain: S Veerapathiran.

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bhavsar, H Ali Butt, R Sandaruwan, D Mathiaas, S Ali, A Idrees, S Veerapathiran, M Aslam, I Javed, S Mahmood, Shiraz Khan.

Captain: R Sandaruwan. Vice-Captain: I Javed.

Edited by Bhargav