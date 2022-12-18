Bahrain vs Malaysia - Dream11 Prediction

Bahrain will take on Malaysia in match number eight (BAH vs MAL) of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2022-23 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs MAL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Bahrain started the tournament with an 11-run defeat against Malaysia. However, they recorded a win in the Super Over against Singapore before beating Qatar by 13 runs in their last game. Malaysia, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have three wins in a row and have beaten Bahrain, Qatar, and Singapore in their three games so far.

BAH vs MAL, Match Details

The 8th match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2022-23 between Bahrain and Malaysia will be played on December 19th, 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAH vs MAL

Date & Time: December 19th 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi has been a good one to bat on. After six matches, the average first innings score is 155. Four games have been won by teams batting first (which includes a Super Over win from Bahrain), and two games have been won by teams chasing.

BAH vs MAL Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Bahrain: W, L

Malaysia: W, W

BAH vs MAL Probable Playing 11 today

Bahrain Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bahrain Probable Playing XI: Prashant Kurup (wk), Sarfaraz Ali (c), Imran Javed Anwar, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Haider Butt, Junaid Aziz, Danish Jasnaik, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Shahid Mahmood, Waseeq Ahmed

Malaysia Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malaysia Probable Playing XI: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz Mubarak, Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Rizwan Haider, Mohamed Arief, Syed Rehmatullah, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Amir

Today’s BAH vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Prashant Kurup (3 matches, 48 runs)

Prashant Kurup has looked decent with the bat in this competition. The Bahrain wicket-keeper batter has made 48 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 102.12.

Top Batter Pick

Zubaidi Zulkifle (3 matches, 129 runs)

Zubaidi Zulkifle is in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 129 runs in three innings while striking at 131.63. He has hit 13 fours and four sixes and has also taken six catches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sharvin Muniandy (3 matches, 8 wickets, 21 runs)

Sharvin Muniandy has been bowling superbly in this tournament. The 27-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.18. He has chipped in with 21 runs in two innings without being dismissed.

Top Bowler Pick

Rizwan Haider (3 matches, 7 wickets)

Rizwan Haider is in top form with the ball. The left-arm seamer has returned with seven wickets in three games at an economy rate of 5.72. He averages 9 with the ball and has a bowling strike rate of 9.4.

BAH vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh (3 matches, 127 runs, 4 wickets)

Virandeep Singh has had a big all-round impact in this tournament. The Malaysia opener has amassed 127 runs at a strike rate of 141.11. His left-arm spin has yielded four scalps at an economy rate of 6.00.

Sarfaraz Ali (3 matches, 27 runs, 5 wickets)

Sarfaraz Ali is in top bowling form. The Bahrain skipper has returned with five wickets and has an economy rate of 6.63. With the bat, he has made 27 runs at a strike rate of 117.39.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAH vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Virandeep Singh 123 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Sarfaraz Ali 27 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Zubaidi Zulkifle 129 runs in 3 matches Sharvin Muniandy 21 runs & 8 wickets in 3 matches Rizwan Haider 7 wickets in 3 matches

BAH vs MAL match expert tips

Malaysia are an in-form team, and most of their players have performed well. Thus, picking about six or seven of their players might be a good call for this encounter. The likes of Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Rizwan Haider, and Zubaidi Zulkifle might be key picks.

BAH vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Bahrain vs Malaysia - Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Prashant Kurup

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Syed Aziz Mubarak, Sarfaraz Ali, Zubaidi Zulkifle

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Imran Javed Anwar

Bowlers: Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Fitri Sham, Rizwan Haider

BAH vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Bahrain vs Malaysia - Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Prashant Kurup

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Sarfaraz Ali, Zubaidi Zulkifle

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Junaid Aziz, Khizar Hayat Durrani

Bowlers: Fitri Sham, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Rizwan Butt

