BAH vs MAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series, Match 1

The 1st match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series will see Bahrain (BAH) squaring off against Malaysia (MAS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, March 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs MAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bahrain recently won a T20I series against Singapore by 3-0, and will be looking to continue with the same form. Malaysia, on the other hand, recently played the World T20I Qualifiers where they secured victories in five out of their six matches.

These two teams have played a total of six head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won three matches each.

BAH vs MAS Match Details

The 1st match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series will be played on March 10 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs MAS, 1st Match

Date and Time: 10th March 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings.

BAH vs MAS Form Guide

BAH - Will be playing their first match

MAS - Will be playing their first match

BAH vs MAS Probable Playing XI

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Muhammad Basil, Sohail Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imran Anwar, Ahmer Bin Nasir (wk), Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Imran Khan, Rizwan Butt

MAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir, Syed Aziz, Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider

BAH vs MAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Bin Nasir

A Bin Nasir is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. P Kurup is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Ahmed

S Ahmed and S Muniandy are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Ahmed is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. F Ahmed is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Aziz

V Singh and S Aziz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Aziz will bat in the middle order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. I Javed is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Rizwan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Unni and M Rizwan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M Rizwan has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. A Dawood is another good bowler for today's match.

BAH vs MAS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Aziz

S Aziz is the most crucial pick from Malaysia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match.

V Singh

V Singh is another crucial pick from the Malaysia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for BAH vs MAS, 1st Match

I Javed

V Singh

S Aziz

S Ahmed

S Muniandy

Bahrain vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bahrain vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Bin Nasir

Batters: S Muniandy, S Ahmed, F Ahmed

All-rounders: V Singh, S Aziz, J Aziz, I Javed

Bowlers: M Rizwan, A Dawood, V Unni

Bahrain vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Bin Nasir

Batters: S Muniandy, S Ahmed

All-rounders: V Singh, S Aziz, M Amir, I Javed

Bowlers: M Rizwan, A Dawood, V Unni, P Singh

