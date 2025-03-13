BAH vs MAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series, Match 4

The 4th match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series will see Bahrain (BAH) squaring off against Malaysia (MAS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs MAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malaysia started their tournament with two consecutive losses. They lost their last match against Hong Kong by 42 runs. Bahrain, on the other hand, is expected to win this tri-nation series. They have already won both of their last two matches.

These two teams recently faced off in a game that Bahrain won by six wickets.

BAH vs MAS Match Details

The 4th match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series will be played on March 13 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs MAS, 4th Match

Date and Time: 13th March 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is a balanced one. Chasing must be preferred at this venue as both of the last two matches saw the chasing side win easily. The last match here was played between Hong Kong and Malaysia, where a total of 328 runs were scored for a loss of 12 wickets.

BAH vs MAS Form Guide

BAH - W W

MAS - L L

BAH vs MAS Probable Playing XI

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmer Bin Nasir (c), Prashanth Kurup (wk), Sohail Ahmed, Fiaz Ahmed, Ubaid Minhas, Imran Javed, Junaid Aziz, A Ali, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, A Shaikh

MAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Syed Aziz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Fiaz, Vijay Unni, Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Amir, Ainool Hafiz (wk), Rizwan Haider, Pavandeep Singh

BAH vs MAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Kurup

P Kurup is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for Bahrain and is in great form. He is expected to give additional points through his wicket-keeping. A Hafiz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

F Ahmed

A Faiz and F Ahmed are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. F Ahmed is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 53 runs in the last two matches. S Ahmed is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

V Singh

V Singh and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. V Singh will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 106 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches. I Javed is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Rizwan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Dawood and M Rizwan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M Rizwan has an exceptional record at the venue and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken five wickets in the last two matches. P Singh is another good bowler for today's match.

BAH vs MAS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali is one of the most crucial picks from Bahrain as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 130 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.

V Singh

V Singh is another crucial pick from the Malaysia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 106 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAH vs MAS, 4th Match

V Singh

I Javed

A Ali

A Aqeel

M Rizwan

Bahrain vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

With the pitch is expected to be well-balanced it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bahrain vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Kurup

Batters: F Ahmed

All-rounders: V Singh, S Aziz, A Aqeel, A Ali, I Javed

Bowlers: P Singh, V Unni, A Dawood, M Rizwan

Bahrain vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Kurup

Batters: F Ahmed, A Faiz

All-rounders: V Singh, S Aziz, A Aqeel, A Ali, I Javed

Bowlers: P Singh, A Dawood, M Rizwan

