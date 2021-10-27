BAH vs MLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, Match 6

Bahrain (BAH) will lock horns with the Maldives (MLD) in the sixth match of the Men's T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.
Bahrain have won one out of their two matches and are currently placed in fourth spot. They lost to Kuwait by six wickets in their last match. Maldives, on the other hand, have lost their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Qatar by a humongous margin of 98 runs.
BAH vs MLD Probable Playing 11 Today
BAH XI
Anasim Khan (C), Junaid Aziz, Imran Ali (WK), Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Fiaz Ahmed, Abdul Majid, Ammad Uddin, Muhammad Younis, Haider Ali Butt, Imran Anwar, Sarfaraz Ali.
MLD XI
Mohamed Mahfooz (C), Azyan Farhath, Mohamed Azzam (WK), Umar Adam, Ahmed Hassan, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Nashath, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ameel Mauroof.
Match Details
BAH vs MLD, Match 6, T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier
Date and Time: 27th October 2021, 11:30 AM IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
Pitch Report
The pitch at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium is pretty much a balanced one. The wicket eases out as the match progresses, making chasing a preferred option at the venue. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played on this ground is 131 runs.
Today’s BAH vs MLD Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Imran Ali: Ali hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season, scoring only 23 runs at a strike rate of 65.71. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team on Wednesday.
Batters
Muhammad Younis: Younis has been in brilliant form with the bat and is the leading run-scorer for Bahrain with 95 runs.
Azyan Farhath: Although Farhath has managed only 11 runs in two matches, he is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs today.
All-rounders
Umar Adam: Adam is Maldives' leading wicket-taker in the competition with five wickets in two matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball in today's game.
Sathaiya Veerapathiran: Veerapathiran has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 22 runs at a strike rate of close to 170 in addition to picking up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/24, in two matches.
Bowlers
Mohamed Mahfooz: Mahfooz has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 5.75 in two matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.
Sarfaraz Ali: Ali has failed to perform with the ball in the Men's T20 WC Asia A Qualifier. However, he has scored 70 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 190 in two matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in BAH vs MLD Dream11 prediction team
Umar Adam (MLD) - 150 points
Muhammad Younis (BAH) - 146 points
Mohamed Mahfooz (MLD) - 119 points
Sathaiya Veerapathiran (BAH) - 110 points
Sarfaraz Ali (BAH) - 99 points
Important Stats for BAH vs MLD Dream11 prediction team
Muhammad Younis: 95 runs in 2 matches; SR - 179.24
Sathaiya Veerapathiran: 22 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 169.23 and ER - 8.33
Mohamed Mahfooz: 10 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 71.42 and ER - 5.75
Sarfaraz Ali: 70 runs in 2 matches; SR - 189.18
Umar Adam: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.50
BAH vs MLD Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Ali, Azyan Farhath, Muhammad Younis, Haider Ali Butt, Ibrahim Hassan, Umar Adam, Junaid Aziz, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Sarfaraz Ali, Mohamed Mahfooz, Anasim Khan.
Captain: Umar Adam. Vice-captain: Sarfaraz Ali.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohamed Rishwan, Ammad Uddin, Azyan Farhath, Muhammad Younis, Ibrahim Hassan, Umar Adam, Junaid Aziz, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Abdul Majid, Sarfaraz Ali, Mohamed Mahfooz.
Captain: Umar Adam. Vice-captain: Junaid Aziz.