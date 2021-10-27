BAH vs MLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, Match 6

Bahrain (BAH) will lock horns with the Maldives (MLD) in the sixth match of the Men's T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

Bahrain have won one out of their two matches and are currently placed in fourth spot. They lost to Kuwait by six wickets in their last match. Maldives, on the other hand, have lost their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Qatar by a humongous margin of 98 runs.

BAH vs MLD Probable Playing 11 Today

BAH XI

Anasim Khan (C), Junaid Aziz, Imran Ali (WK), Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Fiaz Ahmed, Abdul Majid, Ammad Uddin, Muhammad Younis, Haider Ali Butt, Imran Anwar, Sarfaraz Ali.

MLD XI

Mohamed Mahfooz (C), Azyan Farhath, Mohamed Azzam (WK), Umar Adam, Ahmed Hassan, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Nashath, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ameel Mauroof.

Match Details

BAH vs MLD, Match 6, T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier

Date and Time: 27th October 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium is pretty much a balanced one. The wicket eases out as the match progresses, making chasing a preferred option at the venue. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played on this ground is 131 runs.

Today’s BAH vs MLD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Imran Ali: Ali hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season, scoring only 23 runs at a strike rate of 65.71. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team on Wednesday.

Batters

Muhammad Younis: Younis has been in brilliant form with the bat and is the leading run-scorer for Bahrain with 95 runs.

Azyan Farhath: Although Farhath has managed only 11 runs in two matches, he is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs today.

All-rounders

Umar Adam: Adam is Maldives' leading wicket-taker in the competition with five wickets in two matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball in today's game.

Sathaiya Veerapathiran: Veerapathiran has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 22 runs at a strike rate of close to 170 in addition to picking up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/24, in two matches.

Bowlers

Mohamed Mahfooz: Mahfooz has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 5.75 in two matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Sarfaraz Ali: Ali has failed to perform with the ball in the Men's T20 WC Asia A Qualifier. However, he has scored 70 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 190 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAH vs MLD Dream11 prediction team

Umar Adam (MLD) - 150 points

Muhammad Younis (BAH) - 146 points

Mohamed Mahfooz (MLD) - 119 points

Sathaiya Veerapathiran (BAH) - 110 points

Sarfaraz Ali (BAH) - 99 points

Important Stats for BAH vs MLD Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Younis: 95 runs in 2 matches; SR - 179.24

Sathaiya Veerapathiran: 22 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 169.23 and ER - 8.33

Mohamed Mahfooz: 10 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 71.42 and ER - 5.75

Sarfaraz Ali: 70 runs in 2 matches; SR - 189.18

Umar Adam: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.50

BAH vs MLD Dream11 Prediction Today

BAH vs MLD Dream11 Prediction - Men's T20 WC Asia A Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Ali, Azyan Farhath, Muhammad Younis, Haider Ali Butt, Ibrahim Hassan, Umar Adam, Junaid Aziz, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Sarfaraz Ali, Mohamed Mahfooz, Anasim Khan.

Captain: Umar Adam. Vice-captain: Sarfaraz Ali.

BAH vs MLD Dream11 Prediction - Men's T20 WC Asia A Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohamed Rishwan, Ammad Uddin, Azyan Farhath, Muhammad Younis, Ibrahim Hassan, Umar Adam, Junaid Aziz, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Abdul Majid, Sarfaraz Ali, Mohamed Mahfooz.

Captain: Umar Adam. Vice-captain: Junaid Aziz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar