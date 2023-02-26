BAH vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier

Bahamas (BAH) will lock horns with Panama (PAN) in the third match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier on Sunday, February 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs PAN Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

This will be the first match of the tournament for the Bahamas. Panama have already played one match in the tournament against hosts Argentina. Panama managed to win the match quite convincingly by 53 runs.

BAH vs PAN Match Details

The third match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier will be played on February 26 at the Hurlingham Club Ground in Buenos Aires at 7.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: BAH vs PAN, ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 3

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires

BAH vs PAN Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hurlingham Club Ground will help the bowlers. It will be difficult for the batters to score runs freely on this wicket. A low-scoring thriller might be on the cards.

BAH vs PAN Probable Playing XIs for today's match

BAH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BAH Probable Playing XI

J Jemison, E Haven, M Taylor, T Brown, K Burrows, J Barry, G Taylor, K Hinds, F Benn, S Goud, K Ahir, and A Nair.

PAN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PAN Probable Playing XI

H Patel, A Natubhai, R Ahir, M Sohel Patel, M Jasat, V Ahir, I Hafejee, F Patel, K Ahir, N Ahir, and A Ravat.

BAH vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

J Jemison

J Jemison is a stable batter in the top order and is also very good behind the stumps. Jemison is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Rahul Ahir

Rahul Ahir can get his team off to a good start and does that on a consistent basis. His striking ability and consistency make him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Vishal Ahir

Vishal Ahir can be very effective with both the bat and the ball. His ability to score runs and also pick up crucial wickets makes him a safe bet from the all-rounder's category.

Bowler

Sandeep Goud

Sandeep Goud is a very effective bowler. He can pick up wickets both in the initial stages and also in the death overs. This makes Goud a very crucial pick for the match.

BAH vs PAN Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

V Ahir

Vishal Ahir bats in the top-order and also bowls some crucial overs for his team. Ahir could be a very good point multiplier for this match.

J Barry

J Barry bats in the middle-order for his team. But he has the ability to hit the ball long and can also pick up wickets at crucial stages in a match. Barry is a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for BAH vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

J Barry

V Ahir

S Goud

J Jemison

R Ahir

BAH vs PAN match expert tips

The pitch will assist the bowlers, especially the seamers. Players who bat in the middle order and bowlers who are good with the new ball will be the best bets for this match.

BAH vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: J Jemison

Batters: M Taylor, T Brown, R Ahir, M Sohel Patel

All-rounders: J Barry, I Hafejee, V Ahir

Bowlers: S Goud, K Ahir, N Ahir

BAH vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

