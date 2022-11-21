BAH vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Desert Cup 2022, 3rd Place Play-off

Bahrain (BAH) will take on Saudi Arabia (SAU) in the third-place play-off of the Desert Cup 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the third-place Play-off.

Bahrain had a decent group-stage campaign. They managed to win three of their six matches and finished with six points. However, they failed to qualify for the final on the basis of NRR as Oman edged them to it. They lost their most recent match against Saudi Arabia by 55 runs.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, finished at the bottom of the pile and only had one win to their name in six matches. That victory, however, arrived in emphatic fashion recently against Bahrain, where they were victorious by 55 runs. They would love to end their campaign on a strong note.

BAH vs SAU Match Details, 3rd Place Play-off

The third-place play-off of Desert Cup 2022 will be played on November 21 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to start at 5:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs SAU, Desert Cup 2022, 3rd Place Play-off

Date and Time: 21 November, 2022, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BAH vs SAU Pitch Report

The track here has been balanced and has offered strong competition between bat and ball. Both batters and bowlers have been able to exert their influence at different stages. Spinners have proved decisive.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 166.4

Average second innings score: 137.8

BAH vs SAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bahrain: L-L-W-W-W

Saudi Arabia: W-L-L-L-L

BAH vs SAU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bahrain Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Bahrain Probable Playing 11

Umer Imtiaz, David Mathiaas, Haider Ali Butt, Sohail Ahmed, Sarfraz Ali(C), Ahmer Bin, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Imran Javed, S Veerapathiran, Sachin Kumar, Shahid Mahmood.

Saudi Arabia Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Saudi Arabia Probable Playing 11

Abdul Waheed Ghaffar(C), Hisham Sheikh, Kashif Siddique, Usman Najeeb, Irshad Mubbashar, Faisal Khan, Saad Khan-II, Haseeb Ghafoor, Zain-ul-Abidin, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Saqib-II.

BAH vs SAU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Bin Nasir (6 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 87.35)

A Bin Nasir’s performances haven’t been up to the mark. He has been able to muster only 76 runs in six games and also has a strike rate below 90.

Top Batter pick

U Najeeb (4 matches, 43 runs and 7 wickets)

U Najeeb has done extremely well and adds a lot of value in both departments. He has scored 43 runs and has also taken seven wickets at an average of 17 and economy rate of 7.43.

Top All-rounder pick

S Veerapathiran (6 matches, 22 runs and 8 wickets)

S Veerapathiran has also bowled incredibly well and has already bagged eight wickets. He has a bowling average of 22.37 and economy of 8.19.

Top Bowler pick

I Javed Anwar (5 matches, 146 runs and 3 wickets)

I Anwar has been in sparkling form for Bahrain. He is the team's second-highest scorer with 146 runs at a strike rate of 162.22. He has also collected three wickets so far.

BAH vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ahmed

S Ahmed has plenty of experience and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your BAH vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second-highest scorer in the competition and has amassed 245 runs at an average of 122.50 and at an astonishing strike rate of 161.18. He has been very consistent and has notched up three half-centuries.

M Rizwan Butt

Rizwan Butt, meanwhile, is the third-highest wicket-taker in the entire competition. He has scalped nine wickets at an average of 18.22 and an economy rate of 7.80.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAH vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Ahmed 245 runs 372 points M Rizwan Butt 9 wickets 302 points U Najeeb 43 runs and 7 wickets 298 points I Javed Anwar 146 runs and 3 wickets 298 points S Veerapathiran 22 runs and 8 wickets 287 points

BAH vs SAU match expert tips

S Ahmed has been in top form with the bat and has been very consistent. He could prove to be an important player for your BAH vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy.

BAH vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Place Play-off, Head to Head League

BAH vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Bin Nasir

Batter: S Ahmed, U Najeeb, D Mathiaas, S Ali

All-rounder: M Rizwan Butt, S Veerapathiran, M Hisham Shaikh

Bowler: I Javed Anwar, Atif ur Rehman, I Ahmad

BAH vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Place Play-off, Grand League

BAH vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Bin Nasir

Batter: S Ahmed, U Najeeb, D Mathiaas, S Ali, F Khan

All-rounder: M Rizwan Butt, S Veerapathiran

Bowler: I Javed Anwar, Atif ur Rehman, I Ahmad

