BAH vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 Match 12

Bahrain (BAH) will take on Saudi Arabia (SAU) in the 12th match of the Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat on Sunday, November 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs SAU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Bahrain are having a fantastic season, having won three of their five games and are currently sitting second in the points table. Ahmer Bin Nasir, Sohail Ahmed, David Mathias, and Haider Ali Butt have been performing commendably for their team and are poised to soar once more on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the standings after losing all five of their games. They are yet to click as a unit, so they'll attempt to rebuild on Sunday.

BAH vs SAU, Match Details

The 12th match of the Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be played on November 20, 2022, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAH vs SAU, Desert Cup T20I Series 2022

Date & Time: November 20, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

BAH vs SAU, Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground pitch is usually more helpful to batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat well, the openers will look to take advantage of the powerplay. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. The average first-innings score in the last two games is 164 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 164

Average second innings score: 139

BAH vs SAU Probable Playing XI

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sarfaraz Ali (c), Ahmer Bin Nasir (wk), Sohail Ahmed, David Mathias, Haider Ali Butt, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Anwar, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Imran Khan, Sachin Kumar, Mohammad Danish Jasnaik

SAU Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Waheed Abdul Ghaffar (c), Mohammed Hisham Shaikh, Irfan Sarfaraz, Faisal Khan, Zain-ul-Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Kashif Siddique, Saad Khan, Usman Najeeb

Today’s BAH vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ahmer Nasir (70 runs in five Matches, Average: 14.00)

He has looked impressive, having amassed 70 runs at an average of 14.00 and at a strike rate of 116.49. He has also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a multiplier pick for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Sohail Ahmed (244 runs in five matches, Average: 244.00)

Sohail has so far pleased everyone with his batting performance, scoring 244 runs at an excellent average of 244.00 in five games. He could be a valuable pick for your BAH vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Muhammad Rizwan (Nine wickets in five matches, Average: 15.33)

Rizwan is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament, and his performances with the ball have been consistent so far. He has scalped nine wickets at an average of 15.33 in five games.

Top Bowler Pick

Sathaiya Veerapathiran (Seven wickets in five matches, Average: 21.14)

Veerapathiran has enjoyed success, having taken seven wickets in five games at an average of 21.14. That makes him the best pick for the BAH vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

BAH vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Usman Najeeb

He has been in fine form with the ball, ranking eighth on the wicket-taking charts with five scalps at an average of 18.00 in five games. He could be an excellent captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Imran Anwar

The right-arm batter has impressed with his attacking batting, scoring 139 runs at an average of 46.33 in four games. He is an excellent choice for vice-captaincy of your Dream11 team for this game.

Five must-picks with player stats for BAH vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats David Mathias 125 runs in five games Hisham Shaikh 99 runs in five games Haseeb Ghafoor 90 runs in five games Sarfaraz Ali 89 runs in five games Imran Khan 4 wickets in four games

BAH vs SAU match expert tips 12th match

Muhammad Saqib is a fabulous bowler who has made his mark with his bowling. He has picked up five wickets in as many games at an average of 31.00, making him a player to watch out for here.

BAH vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12th, Head To Head League

BAH vs SAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Bin Nasir

Batters: S Ali, D Mathias, S Ahmed, U Najeeb

All-rounders: S Veerapathiran, M Rizwan Butt, M Hisham.

Bowlers: I Sarfaraz, Javed Anwar, I Ahmed

BAH vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12th, Grand League

BAH vs SAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: M Saqib

Batters: S Ali, K Siddique, S Ahmed, U Najeeb

All-rounders: S Veerapathiran, M Rizwan Butt, M Hisham.

Bowlers: I Khan, Javed Anwar, I Ahmed

