Bahrain (BAH) will take on Thailand (TL) in the second semi-final match of the ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup 2023 at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok on Friday, March 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs TL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Bahrain finished first in Group A after winning three of their three games. Thailand, on the other hand, finished second in group B after winning two of their three league-stage games.

Bahrain's confidence is likely to soar as they secure a significant victory over Iran, winning by 10 wickets, and are now poised to advance into the tournament. Thailand, who recently defeated Indonesia by four wickets, will put everything they have to win the game.

BAH vs TL Match Details

The second semi-final match of the ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup will be played on March 3 at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok at 8.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: BAH vs TL, ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup, 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: March 3, 2023, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok

BAH vs TL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. There should be bounce and movement on offer for pacers. Spinners could prove to be effective in the middle overs.

BAH vs TL Probable Playing XIs for today's match

BAH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

BAH Probable Playing XI

Haider Ali Butt (c), Sohail Ahmed, Ali Dawood, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Abdul Majid, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Zeeshan Abbas, and Yasir Nazir.

TL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TL Probable Playing XI

Akshay Yadav (c), Robert Raina, Daniel Jacobs, Naveed Pathan, Jandre Coetzee, Chanchai Pengkumta, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Narawit Nuntarch, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), Nopphon Senamontree, and Sorawat Desungnoen.

Today's BAH vs TL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shehbaz Badar

He has had an excellent tournament with the bat so far, scoring 185 runs in three games at an exceptional average of 92.50 to rank second in the most-runs chart. He's expected to continue his form in the upcoming games.

Batter

Sohail Ahmed

Sohail Ahmed has had a good tournament so far, amassing 57 runs at a strike rate of 146.29 in three games. Given his batting prowess, he is a must-have player for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Junaid Aziz

Junaid Aziz has batted brilliantly so far in the competition, scoring 131 runs at an average of 131.00 in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your BAH vs TL Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowler

Abdul Malik

The tournament's leading wicket-taker, Abdul Malik, uses his variations to keep the batters in check. He has picked up nine wickets at an exceptional average of 5.33 in three games so far and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

BAH vs TL match captain and vice-captain choices

Nopphon Senamontree

He has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. Senamontree has picked up five wickets at an excellent economy rate of 1.30 in one game.

Sathaiyah Veerapathiran

Veerapathiran has been in excellent form in the tournament, taking wickets at regular intervals. He has also scored crucial runs in the lower order, scoring 15 runs and taking five wickets in three games. With form on his side, he is a good option for captaincy in your Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for BAH vs TL, 2nd Semi-final

Imran Anwar

Junaid Aziz

Ahmer Bin Nasir

Jandre Coetzee

Chanchai Pengkumta

BAH vs TL Match Expert Tips, 2nd Semi-final

Ali Dawood is an exceptional talent who has bowled superbly with the new ball so far. He has picked up four wickets in three games and once again, a good performance would be expected from him in this game, considering his bowling prowess.

BAH vs TL Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

BAH vs TL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: S Badar

Batters: H Ali Butt, S Ahmed

All-rounders: J Aziz, S Desungnoe, R Raina

Bowlers: A Malik, S Veeram, N Senamont, A Dawood, M Rizwan

BAH vs TL Dream11 Prediction Today, Grannd League

BAH vs TL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: S Badar

Batters: A Yadav, S Ahmed

All-rounders: J Aziz, S Desungnoe, R Raina, I Javed

Bowlers: A Malik, S Veeram, N Senamont, M Rizwan

