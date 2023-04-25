BAH vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 will see the United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on Bahrain (BAH) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Wednesday, April 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAH vs UAE Dream11 prediction.

UAE heads into this game as the clear favorites after a big win over Singapore. While the likes of Waseem Muhammad and Vriitya Aravind were brilliant with the bat, the UAE bowling attack also stepped up with Karthik Meiyappan picking up a few wickets.

Bahrain have shown glimpses of their form in this tournament with one win in two completed matches. Despite having a well-balanced side in place, Bahrain will start as underdogs against an experienced UAE side.

With valuable points up for grabs, a cracker of a contest beckons in Kathmandu.

BAH vs UAE Match Details

Bahrain and UAE will lock horns in the 18th match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs UAE, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, Match 18

Date and Time: April 26th, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAH vs UAE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bahrain injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bahrain.

Bahrain probable playing 11

Muhammad Younis, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Junaid Aziz, Sohail Ahmed, Fiaz Ahmed, Haider Ali Butt (c), Imran Javed, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi and Waseeq Ahmed.

UAE injury/team news

No injury concerns for UAE.

UAE probable playing 11

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan.

BAH vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind (174 off 133 in the previous match vs Singapore)

Vriitya Aravind comes into the game on the back of a sensational 174 off just 133 balls against Singapore. Aravind is one of the UAE's best batting prospects with 1364 runs in 44 ODIs to his credit.

With Aravind in good form with the bat, he is a top pick for your BAH vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aryan Lakra (12 off 7 in the previous match vs Singapore)

Aryan Lakra showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 12 runs off seven balls against Singapore. He has two fifties in his last five white-ball outings and can also add value on the bowling front.

Given his ability to score big runs, Lakra is a good addition to your BAH vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Imran Javed (53 off 19 & 1/30 in the previous match vs Kuwait)

Imran Javed was the star of the show in the previous game against Kuwait. He picked up a wicket while conceding only 30 runs, but it was his knock of 53 runs in 19 balls that truly stood out.

Given his all-round form and ability, Javed is a decent pick for your BAH vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Abdul Majid (3/51 in the previous match vs Kuwait)

Abdul Majid was one of the best players in Bahrain's performance against Kuwait, picking up three wickets. He has 13 wickets in 13 List A matches at an economy of under five.

With the conditions suiting Majid, he is a top pick for your BAH vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

BAH vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Waseem

Muhammad Waseem has been brilliant in the tournament, scoring 176 runs in three innings at an average of 58.66. Waseem comes into the game on the back of a 160-run knock against Singapore. With Waseem striking at 92.05 in List A cricket, he is a fine captaincy choice for your BAH vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Aayan Khan

Aayan Khan Afzal has been brilliant for the UAE in the 50-over format, impressing with both the bat and ball. He has 113 runs and six wickets in his last three outings, including a fifer against Hong Kong in the reverse fixture.

With Aayan bound to play a prominent role on all fronts, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your BAH vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAH vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Vriitya Aravind 174(133) in the previous match Aayan Khan 2/53 in the previous match Abdul Majid 3/51 in the previous match

BAH vs UAE match expert tips

Karthik Meiyappan had a good outing against Singapore last week, picking up two wickets in his spell. He is a talented leggie who has 10 wickets in his last five matches. With Meiyappan in brilliant form with the ball, he could be a handful for the Bahrain batters, making him a top pick for your BAH vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your BAH vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, click here!

BAH vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAH vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind

Batters: A Lakra, W Muhammad (c), H Ali Butt

All-rounders: R Mustafa, I Javed, A Khan (vc)

Bowlers: A Abbasi, K Meiyappan, J Siddique, M Rizwan Butt

BAH vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAH vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind

Batters: S Ahmed, W Muhammad, H Ali Butt

All-rounders: R Mustafa, I Javed (vc), A Khan (c)

Bowlers: A Abbasi, K Meiyappan, J Siddique, Z Khan

Poll : 0 votes