BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier 2021-22, Match 3

Bahrain (BAH) will take on Kuwait (KUW) in match number three of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier 2021-22 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Sunday.

Bahrain have had a commanding start to their campaign, recording an eight-wicket win over Qatar by chasing down 134 in 13.1 overs. On the other hand, this is Kuwait's first game. They have played 15 T20Is so far, managing seven wins.

BAH vs KUW Probable Playing 11 today

Bahrain: Muhammad Younis, Sarfaraz Ali, Junaid Aziz, Haider Butt, Abdul Majid Malik, Waseeq Ahmed, Imran Ali (wk), Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Anwar, Anasim Khan (c), Ammad Uddin

Kuwait: Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Kashif Shareef, Adnan Idrees, Murshid Mustafa, Shiraz Khan, Mohammed Aslam (c), Nawaf Ahmed, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka

Match Details

BAH vs KUW, Match 3, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier

Date & Time: October 24th 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Pitch Report

In the two games that were played on the first day at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first recorded scores of 133/5 and 98/9. However, it isn’t too bad a track to bat on and a better first-innings performance could be expected in today's game.

Today’s BAH vs KUW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Imran Ali Butt can contribute nicely with the bat and is tidy behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Muhammad Younis was superb in the first game for Bahrain, smashing an unbeaten 82 off 44 balls, including six fours and as many sixes.

Ravija Sandaruwan is one of Kuwait's premier batters. He has scored 577 runs at an average of 44.38 and a strike rate of 165.80 in T20Is.

All-rounder

Mohammed Aslam can be effective with both bat and ball. The Kuwait skipper has scored 134 runs in addition to taking 15 wickets in his T20I career.

Bowlers

Sarfaraz Ali could have an all-round impact in today's game. He is yet to pick up a wicket from the three overs he bowled, but he scored 42 off 25 balls.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Younis (BAH): 118 points

Sarfaraz Ali (BAH): 59 points

Sathaiya Veerapathiran (BAH): 56 points

Mohammed Aslam (KUW)

Ravija Sandaruwan (KUW)

Important stats for BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Younis: 82 runs (This tournament)

Sarfaraz Ali: 42 runs & 0 wickets (This tournament)

Sathaiya Veerapathiran: 2 wickets (This tournament)

Mohammed Aslam: 134 runs & 15 wickets (T20I career)

Ravija Sandaruwan: 577 runs (T20I career)

BAH vs KUW Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bahrain vs Kuwait - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Ali Butt, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Kashif Shareef, Junaid Aziz, Mohammed Aslam, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Abdul Majid Malik, Sarfaraz Ali, Sayed Monib

Captain: Muhammad Younis. Vice-captain: Mohammed Aslam

Dream11 Team for Bahrain vs Kuwait - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Meet Bhavsar, Imran Ali Butt, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Kashif Shareef, Mohammed Aslam, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Abdul Majid Malik, Sarfaraz Ali, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka

Captain: Ravija Sandaruwan. Vice-captain: Sarfaraz Ali

Edited by Samya Majumdar