BAK vs BAG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 10, 2021

The Bangladesh Kings will lock horns with Barcelona Gladiators in the 113th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Kings have consistently played well in the ECS T10 so far and are currently third in Group C with five wins from eight games. The Kings will head into Wednesday's fixture on the back of a 10-wicket win over Skyways.

Barcelona Gladiators, on the other hand, have had a torrid ECS T10 campaign, managing just one victory in seven outings. They currently find themselves in the penultimate position in Group C. The Gladiators lost their last game against Skyways by six wickets.

The Bangladesh Kings will start as clear favorites in their ECS T10 fixture against Barcelona Gladiators on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Kings

Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Ajamal Naseri, MD Shofi Ahmed, Soyful Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood (WK), Kamran Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman (C), Kamrul Islam Foysol, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Sofiqul Islam, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul and Tahed Ahmed.

Barcelona Gladiators

Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Amad Muhammad, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Arslan Yousaf, Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz (WK), Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, A Zafar Khan, Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat (C), Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar and Farooq Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Kings

Shakil Mia, Soyful Islam (WK), Muhammad Masood (WK), Moshiur Rahman (C), MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Sofiqul Islam, MD Said Uzzaman, MD Rahul.

Barcelona Gladiators

Ali Raza-I, Tahir Nawaz (WK), Arslan Muhammad, A Zafar Khan, Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat (C), Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Kings vs Barcelona Gladiators, Match 113

Date & Time: 10th March 2021, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground offers equal assistance to both bowlers and batsmen. Taking into account the last few ECS T10 games played at the venue, the chasing teams have had a hard time. As a result, both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAK vs BAG)

BAK vs BAG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Masood, Hussain Aminul, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Haroon Salik, Saqib Muhammad, Babar Basharat, Tanzeer Ur-Rehman, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ali Raza-I.

Captain: Muhammad Masood; Vice-captain: Saqib Muhammad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Masood, Hussain Aminul, Shahid Nazir, Sofiqul Islam, Haroon Salik, Saqib Muhammad, Babar Basharat, MD Said Uzzaman, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ali Raza-I.

Captain: Sofiqul Islam; Vice-captain: Moynul Islam.