BAK vs HIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 31

The 31st match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Bangladesh Kings (BAK) squaring off against Hira Sabadell (HIS) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAK vs HIS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Hira Sabadell have won two of their last six matches in this year's ECS Barcelona T10 tournament. The Bangladesh Kings, on the other hand, have won three of their last 10 games and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament.

The Bangladesh Kings will give it their all to win the match, but Hira Sabadell is expected to win this nail-biting encounter

BAK vs HIS Match Details

The 31st match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 15 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAK vs HIS, Match 31

Date and Time: November 15, 2022, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Badalona Shaheen CC and Pak Montcada Royals, where a total of 307 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BAK vs HIS Form Guide

BAK - Won 3 of their last 10 games

HIS - Won 2 of their last 6 games

BAK vs HIS Probable Playing XI

BAK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Moshiur Rahman (c), MD Said Uzzaman, Md Abu Sayed, Misbah Saju, Shahedur Rahman, Abu Fahad, Razu Miah, Shubhdeep Deb (wk), Moynul Islam, Happy Singh, and Nabid Rahman.

HIS Playing XI

No injury updates

Taqqi Ul Mazhar (wk), Shanawar Shahzad, Nabeel Qaiser, Bakhtiar Khalid, Shafat Ali Syed, Abid Ali-II, Muhammad Amir Raza, Anwar Ul Haq, Zeeshan Ashraf, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain, and Fida Hussain.

BAK vs HIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Khalid

N Kumar is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Deb is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

O Ali

O Ali and J Miah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Q Nabeel played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Ali

M Rahman and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Islam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Islam and M Zeeshan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rahul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAK vs HIS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial knock in today's match. He has earned 719 points in the last six games.

M Rahman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can have M Rahman as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 401 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAK vs HIS, Match 31

M Rahman

A Ali

M Zeeshan

M Rahul

S Ali Syed

Bangladesh Kings vs Hira Sabadell Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Kings vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Bangladesh Kings vs Hira Sabadell Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Khalid

Batters: O Ali, J Miah, Q Nabeel

All-rounders: A Ali, H Singh, M Rahman, S Ali Syed

Bowlers: M Islam, M Rahul, M Zeeshan

Bangladesh Kings vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Bangladesh Kings vs Hira Sabadell Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Khalid

Batters: O Ali, J Miah, S Shahzad

All-rounders: A Ali, M Rahman, S Ali Syed

Bowlers: M Islam, M Rahul, M Zeeshan, Z Ashraf

