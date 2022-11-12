BAK vs MIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 22

The 22nd match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Bangladesh Kings (BAK) squaring off against the Men In Blue CC (MIB) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Saturday, November 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAK vs MIB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Men In Blue CC have won two of their last four matches and will be eager to get a winning streak going in the tournament. The Bangladesh Kings, on the other hand, have won three of their last six games.

The Bangladesh Kings will give it their all to win the match but the Men In Blue CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAK vs MIB Match Details

The 22nd match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 12 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAK vs MIB, Match 22

Date and Time: November 12, 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Badalona Shaheen CC and Trinitat Royal Stars, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of five wickets.

BAK vs MIB Form Guide

MIB - Won 2 of their last 4 games

BAK - Won 3 of their last 6 games

BAK vs PIC Probable Playing XI

BAK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Moshiur Rahman (c), MD Said Uzzaman, Md Abu Sayed, Misbah Saju, Shahedur Rahman, Abu Fahad, Razu Miah, Shubhdeep Deb (wk), Moynul Islam, Happy Singh, Nabid Rahman.

MIB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Naresh Kumar, Surya Balu, Snehith Reddy, Prasanna Jathan (wk), Ram Kranthi, Abhishek Borikar (c), Sanjeev Tiwari, Sourabh Tiwari, Pratik Shah, Amit Bedaka, Harihar Sridhar.

BAK vs MIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Kumar

N Kumar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match.

Batters

O Ali

O Ali and S Balu are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Reddy played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Rahman

M Rahman and A Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Islam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Islam and A Borikar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rahul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAK vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rahman

M Rahman will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

N Kumar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Kumar as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BAK vs PIC, Match 22

M Islam

H Singh

N Kumar

A Kumar

O Ali

Bangladesh Kings vs Men In Blue CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Kings vs Men In Blue CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Kumar.

Batters: O Ali, J Miah, S Reddy, S Balu.

All-rounders: A Kumar, H Singh, M Rahman.

Bowlers: M Islam, M Rahul, A Borikar.

Bangladesh Kings vs Men In Blue CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Kumar.

Batters: O Ali, S Reddy, S Balu.

All-rounders: A Kumar, H Singh, M Rahman, N Talukder.

Bowlers: M Islam, M Rahul, A Borikar.

Poll : 0 votes