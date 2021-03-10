BAK vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 10, 2021

Match 115 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see the Bangladesh Kings face Minhaj CC at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Kings have been consistent throughout the series, with five wins and three losses from their eight games. They come into this game on the back of a 10-wicket win over Skyways. However, even wins in both their remaining games won't get them a place in the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Minhaj CC find themselves second in the table having won seven of their nine games. The team come into this game on the back of a 10-wicket win over Skyways. They need to win this fixture at all costs to stay in contention.

To qualify, Minhaj CC, along with a win over Bangladesh Kings, will need Raval Sporting to go down to the Barcelona Gladiators. Raval Sporting will qualify for the next round with a win.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Kings

Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Ajamal Naseri, MD Shofi Ahmed, Soyful Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood (WK), Kamran Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman (C), Kamrul Islam Foysol, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Sofiqul Islam, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul and Tahed Ahmed.

Minhaj

Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed, Yasir Razzaq, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Noman Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, Yasir Javaid, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood and Faizan Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Kings

Shakil Mia, Soyful Islam, Muhammad Masood (WK), Moshiur Rahman (C), MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Sofiqul Islam, MD Said Uzzaman, MD Rahul.

Minhaj

Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Shahzad Basharat, Asjad Butt, Amar Shahzad (C), Muhammad Riaz, Yasir Javaid, Ameer Hamzah, Usman Mushtaq, Khalid Mehmood.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Kings vs Minhaj CC, Match 115

Date & Time: 10th March 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Montjic Olympic Ground is a decent batting track with some help available for the pacers. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the pitch conditions with anything over a 100 being a competitive total in this format of the game.

BAK vs MIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAK vs MIN Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Masood, Awais Ahmed, MD Rahul, Soyful Islam, Jafar Iqbal, Shakil Mia, Khalid Mehmood, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Amar Shahzad, Yasir Javaid

Captain: Asjad Butt Vice-Captain: Yasir Javaid

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Masood, Awais Ahmed, MD Rahul, Soyful Islam, Jafar Iqbal, Saqib Muhammad, Usman Mushtaq, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Moshiur Rahman, Ameer Hamzah

Captain: Awais Ahmed Vice-Captain: Muhammad Masood