BAK vs PIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 15

The 15th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Bangladesh Kings (BAK) squaring off against Pak I Care (PIC) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAK vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pak I Care have won both of their last two matches and will be looking to set up a winning streak in the tournament. The Bangladesh Kings, on the other hand, have won three of their last four games.

The Bangladesh Kings will give it their all to win the match, but Pak I Care are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAK vs PIC Match Details

The 15th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 10 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAK vs PIC, Match 15

Date and Time: November 10, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Badalona Shaheen CC and Trinitat Royal Stars, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of five wickets.

BAK vs PIC Form Guide

PIC - W L

BAK - W W L W

BAK vs PIC Probable Playing XI

BAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Moshiur Rahman (c), MD Said Uzzaman, Md Abu Sayed, Misbah Saju, Shahedur Rahman, Abu Fahad, Razu Miah, Shubhdeep Deb (wk), Moynul Islam, Happy Singh, Nabid Rahman

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Asjad Butt, Muhammad Kamran, Atif Muhammad, Zain Ali, Ali Ahmed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Sami Ullah, Faizan Raja, Shehroz Ahmed, Mohammad Mohtshim

BAK vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ihsan (2 matches, 144 runs)

M Ihsan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Deb is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

O Ali (3 matches, 97 runs)

O Ali and A Butt are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Fahad played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Rahman (4 matches, 14 runs, 5 wickets)

M Rahman and M Said are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Mohtshim is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Islam (4 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Islam and N Rahman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Kamran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAK vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rahman

M Rahman will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has already smashed 14 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches.

M Ihsan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ihsan as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 144 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAK vs PIC, Match 15

M Islam - 6 wickets

M Kamran - 102 runs

M Ihsan - 144 runs

M Rahman - 14 runs and 5 wickets

N Rahman - 52 runs and 4 wickets

Bangladesh Kings vs Pak I Care Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Kings vs Pak I Care Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ihsan

Batters: O Ali, A Fahad, A Butt

All-rounders: M Said, M Mohtshim, M Rahman

Bowlers: M Islam, M Rahul, M Kamran, A Muhammad

Bangladesh Kings vs Pak I Care Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ihsan

Batters: M Saju, A Fahad, A Butt

All-rounders: M Mohtshim, M Rahman

Bowlers: M Islam, M Abu, M Kamran, A Muhammad, N Rahman

