BAK vs RAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Mar 04, 2021

Bangladesh Kings will face Raval Sporting in the 92nd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Thursday.

Raval Sporting will come into this match as the favorites as they have won six out of their seven games and are placed atop the Group C points table. They were phenomenal in their last game, wherein they registered a massive 91-run victory over Skyways.

Bangladesh Kings, on the other hand, have won four of their six games and are placed in the 3rd position on the points table. They won their last match against Kharian by seven wickets.

Both teams will be eager to win this match and get two valuable points in their kitty. We can expect a thrilling contest between these two quality sides.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh Kings

Moshiur Rahman (C), Hussain Aminul, Soyful Islam, Moynul Islam, Sofiqul Islam, Muhammad Masood (WK), Ripon Ahmed, Jubed Miah (WK), Shahedur Rahman, M Shofi Ahmed (WK), A Naseri, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Tahed Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Saqib Muhammad, Kosrul Ahmed, Moyez Uddin, K Foysol, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Ataur Rahman Khan, MD Saiful Islam, MD Rahul, MD Saiful Islam, and Kamran Ahmed

Raval Sporting

Kishitij Patel (WK), Gurwinder Sidhu, Lovepreet Singh, Davinder Singh, Karan Datta (C & WK), Amit Das, Muhammad Rizwan, Naveen Kumar, Unnatkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Zain Abideen, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Manish Manwani, Yudhvir Singh, Numan Ali, Faizan Ahmed, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Nandan Bathani and Ravi Patel

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Kings

Moshiur Rahman (C), Hussain Aminul, Soyful Islam, Moynul Islam, Sofiqul Islam, Muhammad Masood (WK), Shakil Mia, Tahed Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Saqib Muhammad, Kosrul Ahmed

Raval Sporting

Kishitij Patel (WK), Gurwinder Sidhu, Lovepreet Singh, Davinder Singh, Karan Datta (C), Amit Das, Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Kings vs Raval Sporting, Match 92

Date: 4th March 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground has been helping the bowlers a lot from the last couple of matches. The average 1st innings score has fallen to 80 runs.

However, in this fast-paced format, the batsmen will like to attack the bowlers for maximums right from the first ball. Teams winning the toss should look to field first on this kind of track.

BAK vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kishitij Patel, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Gurwinder Sidhu, Amit Das, Tahed Ahmed, Sonu Jangra, Saqib Muhammad, Moshiur Rahman, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Dawood Masood

Captain: Gaurang Mahyavanshi Vice-Captain: Saqib Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Masood, Kishitij Patel, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Gurwinder Sidhu, Amit Das, Tahed Ahmed, Sonu Jangra, Muhammad Rizwan, Moynul Islam, Gaurang Mahyavanshi.

Captain: Sonu Jangra Vice-Captain: Gaurang Mahyavanshi