BAK vs SKY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 15, 2021

Bangladesh Kings will lock horns with Skyways in the 29th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday.

Bangladesh Kings have plenty of young talented T10 players in their ranks. They will head into this ECS game after playing against Minhaj earlier in the day.

Shakil Miah and Sofiqul Islam are expected to open the innings for Bangladesh Kings. Saqib Muhammad and Shahedur Rahman will have the responsibility of controlling the flow of runs and scalp wickets.

Skyways, meanwhile, will be making their ECS debut. They will come into this ECS T10 Barcelona game after playing against Raval Sporting earlier in the day.

Zohaib Ashraf and Babar Ali will have the onus of posting healthy totals on the board. Adeel Shahzad and Adeel Arif will lead the bowling unit.

Both teams will hope to pick win this ECS game, and gain some momentum in the early stage of the ECS tournament.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Kings

Ajamal Naseri, MD Shofi Ahmed (WK), Soyful Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood (WK), Kamran Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman (C), Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Sofiqul Islam, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan, Jubed Miah (WK), MD Rahul, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam Foysol, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman and Shakil Mia.

Advertisement

Skyways

Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Babar Ali, Jonson Gill, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir (WK), Muhammad Naveed, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Shahzad (C), Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Shehroz George, Sharoon Bashir (WK), Rashid Nazir Sandhu, Awais Waleed, Muneeb Ur Rehman (WK), Jamil Hussain Begum and Zeeshan Bahadur.

Predicted Playing 11s

Bangladesh Kings

Muhammad Masood (WK), Moshiur Rahman (C), Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Sofiqul Islam, Jubed Miah, Tahed Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Foysol, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia.

Skyways

Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Babar Ali, Muhammad Naveed, Adeel Shahzad (C), Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Shehroz George, Sharoon Bashir (WK), Rashid Nazir Sandhu.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Kings vs Skyways, Match 29.

Date: 15th February 2021, 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a good one to bat on, with an average first-innings score of 115 runs.

There is hardly any assistance for the bowlers, so they will have to bank on mistakes committed by batsmen to pick up wickets.

The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first and put the opposition under pressure.

BAK vs SKY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS BAK vs SKY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Babar Ali, Saqib Muhammad, Adeel Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, MD Saiful Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Adeel Arif.

Captain: Zohaib Ashraf. Vice-Captain: Saqib Muhammad.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Hussain Aminul, Babar Ali, Saqib Muhammad, Tahed Ahmed, Adeel Shahzad, Zohaib Ashraf, MD Saiful Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Adeel Arif.

Captain: Saqib Muhammad. Vice-Captain: Zohaib Ashraf.