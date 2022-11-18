BAK vs TRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 41

Bangladesh Kings (BAK) will take on Trinitat Royal Stars (TRS) in the 41st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Friday, November 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAK vs TRS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Bangladesh Kings will be disappointed with their performances so far this season. They have won only three out of their 10 matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table. Trinitat Royal Stars, on the other hand, have won four out of their 10 games and are fourth in the standings.

BAK vs TRS Match Details, ECS T10 Barcelona

The 41st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 18 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 01:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAK vs TRS, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 41

Date and Time: 18th November 2022, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

BAK vs TRS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 118 runs.

Last 4 Matches (ECS T10 Barcelona)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 118

Average second-innings score: 95

BAK vs TRS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bangladesh Kings: L-L-L-L-L

Trinitat Royal Stars: L-L-W-L-L

BAK vs TRS probable playing 11s for today’s match

BAK injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BAK Probable Playing 11

Moshiur Rahman (C), HM Delwar, Shubhdeep Deb (WK), Omar Ali, Happy Singh, Aminul Hussain, Shahedur Rahman, MD Rahul, MD Said Uzzaman, Jubayer Ahmed, Asad Ali.

TRS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

TRS Probable Playing 11

Mohsin Raza (C), Hashim Mir Ali, Ali Raza (WK), Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Shahzad, Usama Shahzad, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Rafay, Ali Meer, Awais Ahmad.

BAK vs TRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Hashim Mir Ali (10 matches, 238 runs, Strike Rate: 242.85)

Hashim Mir Ali is currently the leading run-scorer for his side in the ECS T10 Barcelona with 238 runs at an outstanding strike rate in excess of 242.

Top Batter pick

Omar Ali (9 matches, 163 runs, Strike Rate: 132.52)

Omar Ali has scored 163 runs, including his highest score of 61*, in nine matches. He is a quality batter who could play a big knock in the upcoming match.

Top All-rounder pick

Ali Meer (10 matches, 44 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 104.76 and Economy Rate: 12.15)

Ali Meer is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both bat and ball on Friday. He has picked up 10 wickets while scoring 44 runs in 10 matches.

Top Bowler pick

Mohsin Raza (10 matches, 40 runs and 14 wickets, Strike Rate: 142.85 and Economy Rate: 10.16)

Mohsin Raza has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 10.16 while also scoring 40 runs in 10 matches.

BAK vs TRS match captain and vice-captain choices

Aqeel Ansar

Aqeel could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 200 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 243-plus and also picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches.

Moshiur Rahman

Moshiur Rahman is currently the highest wicket-taker for the Bangladesh Kings in the ECS T10 Barcelona, scalping 11 wickets in 10 matches. He has also scored 57 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAK vs TRS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Aqeel Ansar: 200 runs and 12 wickets in 10 matches

Mohsin Raza: 40 runs and 14 wickets in 10 matches

Moshiur Rahman: 57 runs and 11 wickets in 10 matches

MD Rahul: 44 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches

Hashim Mir Ali: 238 runs in 10 matches

BAK vs TRS match expert tips

MD Rahul

Rahul could be an essential pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up 10 wickets and scored 44 in eight ECS T10 Barcelona matches.

BAK vs TRS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 41, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Shubhdeep Deb, Hashim Mir Ali

Batters: Omar Ali, Sufian Ansar (c), Aqeel Ansar (vc)

All-rounders: Happy Singh, Moshiur Rahman, Ali Meer

Bowlers: MD Rahul, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Rafay

BAK vs TRS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 41, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Shubhdeep Deb, Hashim Mir Ali

Batters: Omar Ali, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar (c)

All-rounders: Happy Singh, Moshiur Rahman (vc), Amir Hamza

Bowlers: MD Rahul, Mohsin Raza, Awais Ahmad

