BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20 2022, Match 18

Balochistan 2nd XI (BAL-2XI) will take on Central Punjab 2nd XI (CEP-2XI) in the 18th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday, September 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Central Punjab 2nd XI have had a disappointing tournament, losing their last two games in a row, with their batting being the main reason behind their failure. They'll look to improve in the next game in order to get back on track.

Meanwhile, Balochistan's 2nd XI has also struggled in the competition, losing two of their four games. The likes of Bismillah Khan and Mohammad Shahid will be eager to perform better.

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Match Details

The 18th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will be played on September 16 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The game is set to start at 2.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI, Cricket Association T20 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: September 16, 2022, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI, Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, with little support available for the bowlers. Pacers are likely to get a swing early on and a change of pace could be an advantage in the game.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 3

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 146

Average 2nd innings score: 151

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Balochistan 2nd XI: LLWWL

Central Punjab 2nd XI: LLWW

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Probable Playing 11 today

Balochistan 2nd XI injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Balochistan 2nd XI Probable Playing XI :

Abdul Hanan, Ayaz Tasawar, Bismillah Khan (c&wk), Dawood Khan, Gohar Faiz, Imran Butt, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Shahid, Rasool Bakhsh, Taj Wali.

Central Punjab 2nd XI injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Central Punjab 2nd XI Probable Playing XI :

Abid Ali (c), Umar Akmal (wk), Ali Shafig, Asad Raza, Gauhar Hafeez, Imran Dogar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Rameez, Mohammad Waheed, Rizwan Hussain, Salman Mirza.

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bismillah Khan (144 runs in 5 Matches, Average: 48.00)

He has looked impressive with the bat so far, scoring a career-high 93 runs against Sindh. He's also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Imran Butt (127 runs in five matches, Average: 25.40)

Imran was on fire with the bat in the previous game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scoring 64 runs at a strike rate of 120.74, including seven fours and one six. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Shahid (3 runs & eight wickets in six matches, Average: 17.50)

Shahid is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament, and his performances have been consistent so far. He has scalped eight wickets at an average of 17.50 in six games but is yet to shine with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Asad Raza (Seven wickets in five matches, Average: 15.85)

Asad delivered a brilliant performance against Sindh in the previous game, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00. And given his batting prowess, you cannot leave him out of your BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Dream11 fantasy team.

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdul Hanan

He has been in fine form with the bat so far in this tournament, ranking fourth in run-scoring with 137 runs at an average of 45.66 in five games. He could be an excellent captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

Ali Shafiq

The right-arm medium fast bowler has impressed with his pace and accuracy, taking five wickets in as many games at an average of 16.60. He also has the ability to contribute with the bat, making him an excellent choice for vice captaincy on your Dream11 team for this match.

5 must-picks with player stats for BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Haseeb-ur-Rehman 4 wickets in 4 games Gohar Faiz 5 wickets in 5 games Abdul Samad 95 runs in 5 games Tej Wali 5 wickets in 5 games Abid Ali 100 runs in 5 games

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI match expert tips 18th match

Abid Ali is an experienced batter with an attacking batting style who has performed well in international games. He has amassed 100 runs at an average of 25.00 in five games and is an excellent addition to your BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI fantasy team.

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 18th match, Head To Head League

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan

Batters: Imran Butt, Abdul Hanan, Abid Ali, Rizwan Hussain

All-Rounders: Jalat Khan, Mohammad Shahid

Bowlers: Gohar Faiz, Taj Wali, Ali Shafiq, Asad Raza

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 18th match, Grand League

BAL-2XI vs CEP-2XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan, Umar Akmal

Batters: Imran Butt, Abdul Hanan, Rizwan Hussain

All-Rounders: Jalat Khan, Mohammad Shahid

Bowlers: Gohar Faiz, Taj Wali, Ali Shafiq, Asad Raza

