BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will see Balochistan 2nd XI (BAL-2XI) squaring off against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI (KP-2XI) at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Balochistan 2nd XI have won two of their last three games and will be desperate to continue their winning momentum. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI, on the other hand, have won only one of their last two matches and will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Khyber Balochistan 2nd XI have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Match Details

The 15th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will be played on September 14 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI, Match 15

Date and Time: September 14, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern 2nd XI and Southern Punjab 2nd XI, where a total of 269 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Form Guide

BAL-2XI - W W L

KP-2XI - L W

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Probable Playing XI

BAL-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Bismillah Khan (c & wk), Imran Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Taj Wali, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Basit Ali, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdul Hanan, Mohammad Shahid, and Rasool Bakhsh.

KP-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Sajjad Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Rehan Afridi (c & wk), Mohammad Irfan, Nabi Gul, Zubair Khan, Mohammed Nisar, Ahmed Khan, Usman Tariq, Irfanullah Shah, and Mohammad Amir Khan.

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Khan (6 matches, 112 runs)

B Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 93 runs in the match against Sindh 2nd XI.

Batters

I Butt (3 matches, 63 runs)

A Hanan and I Butt are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Tariq has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Sadaqat (2 matches, 40 runs, 1 wicket)

M Shahid and M Sadaqat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Wali (3 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Wali and G Faiz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Irfan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Sadaqat

M Sadaqat is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 40 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

T Wali

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you can make T Wali the captain of the grand league teams. He has picked up five wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI, Match 15

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points T Wali 5 wickets 161 points B Khan 112 runs 193 points I Butt 63 runs 137 points G Faiz 5 wickets 148 points M Sadaqat 40 runs and 1 wicket 117 points

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Khan, R Afridi

Batters: N Gul, I Butt, A Hanan

All-rounders: J Khan, M Sadaqat, M Shahid

Bowlers: I Shah, T Wali, G Faiz

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Khan, R Afridi

Batters: U Tariq, I Butt, A Hanan

All-rounders: M Sadaqat, M Shahid

Bowlers: I Shah, T Wali, G Faiz, M Irfan

