BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20 2022, Match 29

The 29th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will see Balochistan 2nd XI (BAL-2XI) squaring off against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI (KP-2XI) at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday, September 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Balochistan 2nd XI are among the strongest teams in this year's Cricket Association T20. They have won four of their eight games. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI, on the other hand, have also won four of their seven games.

Balochistan 2nd XI will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Match Details

The 29th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will be played on September 23 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI, Match 29

Date and Time: September 23, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI and Southern Punjab 2nd XI, where a total of 260 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Form Guide

BAL-2XI - W W L L W L T W

KP-2XI - L W W L W L W

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Probable Playing XI

BAL-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Bismillah Khan (c & wk), Abdul Hanan, Ayaz Tasawar, Dawood Khan, Gohar Faiz, Imran Butt, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rasool Bakhsh, Tariq Jameel, and Zainullah.

KP-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sajjad Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Rehan Afridi (c & wk), Mohammad Irfan, Nabi Gul, Zubair Khan, Mohammed Nisar, Ahmed Khan, Usman Tariq, Irfanullah Shah, and Mohammad Amir Khan.

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Khan (7 matches, 163 runs)

B Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 93 runs in the match against Sindh 2nd XI.

Batters

I Butt (8 matches, 251 runs)

I Butt and A Hanan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Tariq has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Sadaqat (7 matches, 304 runs, 3 wickets)

M Shahid and M Sadaqat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Shah (6 matches, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Shah and T Wali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Irfan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Sadaqat

M Sadaqat is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 304 runs and picked up three wickets in the last seven matches.

I Butt

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make I Butt the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 251 runs in the last eight games.

5 Must-Picks for BAL-2XI vs KP-2XI, Match 29

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points U Tariq 7 wickets 276 points M Sadaqat 304 runs and 3 wickets 558 points B Khan 163 runs 308 points I Shah 8 wickets 299 points I Butt 251 runs 423 points

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Khan, R Afridi

Batters: A Hanan, I Butt, U Tariq

All-rounders: M Sadaqat, M Shahid, J Khan

Bowlers: M Irfan, I Shah, T Wali

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Khan

Batters: A Hanan, I Butt, U Tariq

All-rounders: M Sadaqat, A Khan, J Khan

Bowlers: M Irfan, I Shah, T Wali, T Jameel

