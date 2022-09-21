BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20 2022, Match 25

The 25th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will see Balochistan 2nd XI (BAL-2XI) squaring off against Northern 2nd XI (NOR-2XI) at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Balochistan 2nd XI have won three of their last seven games and will aim to continue their winning momentum. Northern 2nd XI, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches and will be looking to make a dominating comeback in the tournament.

Northern 2nd XI will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Balochistan 2nd XI have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Match Details

The 25th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will be played on September 21 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The game is set to take place at 10.00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI, Match 25

Date and Time: September 21, 2022, 10.00 AM IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Sindh 2nd XI and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI, where a total of 272 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Form Guide

BAL-2XI - W W L L W L T

NOR-2XI - W W L T L

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Probable Playing XI

BAL-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Bismillah Khan (c & wk), Abdul Hanan, Ayaz Tasawar, Dawood Khan, Gohar Faiz, Imran Butt, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rasool Bakhsh, Tariq Jameel, Zainullah

NOR-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Umair Masood (c & wk), Kashif Ali-I, Atif Khan, Muhammad Musa, Hasan Raza, Shadab Majeed, Taimur Sultan, Aqib Shah, Muhammad Irfan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Farhan Shafiq

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Masood (5 matches, 124 runs)

U Masood is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial match-winning knock of 43 runs in the match against Balochistan 2nd XI.

Batters

I Butt (7 matches, 187 runs)

T Sultan and I Butt are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Hanan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Ali (4 matches, 4 wickets)

K Ali and M Shahid are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Khan (5 matches, 56 runs, 11 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Khan and T Wali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Faiz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

I Butt

I Butt is expected to bat in the top order and looks in good touch, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 187 runs in the last seven matches.

M Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you can make M Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 11 wickets and smashed 56 runs in the last five games.

5 Must-Picks for BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI, Match 25

M Khan 56 runs and 11 wickets 419 points B Khan 152 runs 284 points I Butt 187 runs 329 points K Ali 4 wickets 160 points U Masood 124 runs 211 points

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Masood, B Khan

Batters: A Hanan, I Butt, T Sultan

All-rounders: M Shahid, K Ali, A Khan

Bowlers: T Wali, M Khan, G Faiz

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Masood, B Khan

Batters: A Hanan, I Butt, S Muqeem

All-rounders: K Ali, J Khan

Bowlers: T Wali, M Khan, G Faiz, T Jameel

