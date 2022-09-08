BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PCB Cricket Associations T20, Match 7

Balochistan 2nd XI (BAL-2XI) will take on Sindh 2nd XI (SIN-2XI) in the seventh match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 at the Bohranwala Ground in Faisalabad on Friday, September 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Balochistan 2nd XI are currently fourth in the standings, having won one out of their two matches. They defeated Southern Punjab 2nd XI by nine wickets in their last game. Sindh 2nd XI have also won one out of their two matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last fixture against the Northern 2nd XI by 19 runs.

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Match Details, PCB Cricket Associations T20

The seventh match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 will be played on September 9 at the Bohranwala Ground in Faisalabad. The match is set to take place at 10:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI, PCB Cricket Associations T20, Match 7

Date and Time: 9th September, 2022, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Bohranwala Ground, Faisalabad

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Pitch Report

The track at the Bohranwala Ground is a bowling-friendly surface that will primarily assist the spinners. The middle overs will be crucial for both teams as the batters will struggle to score runs. Two out of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by sides batting first.

Last 3 matches (PCB Cricket Associations T20)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 157

Average second-innings score: 134

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

BAL-2XI: W-L-L-L-L

SIN-2XI: L-W-L-W-T

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

BAL-2XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BAL-2XI Probable playing 11

Bismillah Khan (C & WK), Imran Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Taj Wali, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Basit Ali, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdul Hanan, Mohammad Shahid, Rasool Bakhsh.

SIN-2XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SIN-2XI Probable playing 11

Jahanzaib Sultan, Mohammad Afzal (WK), Ammad Alam, Mohammad Taha (C), Hasan Mohsin, Rizwan Mehmood, Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Umar, Arish Ali Khan, Majid Asghar, Ghulam Mudassar.

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Bismillah Khan (2 matches, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 126.31)

Khan is an experienced middle-order batter who can also help you fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps as well. He has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 126.31 in two PCB Cricket Associations T20 matches.

Top Batter pick

Imran Butt (2 matches, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)

Although Butt has failed to contribute in the last couple of matches, he will look to return to form on Friday. He has managed just 14 runs in two matches so far.

Top All-rounder pick

Ammad Alam (2 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 105.55)

Alam has looked in good touch with the bat in the PCB Cricket Associations T20, scoring 76 runs at a strike rate of 105.55 in two games. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team for Friday's match.

Top Bowler pick

Ghulam Mudassar (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.25)

Mudassar is Sindh 2nd XI's leading wicket-taker in the competition with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.25 in two matches. He will look to add to his tally on Friday.

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Taha-Khan

Taha-Khan can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points with his all-round performance. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.66, while also scoring 26 runs in two matches.

Mohammad Shahid

Shahid has been a game-changer for Balochistan 2nd XI in the PCB Cricket Associations T20, scoring 44 runs and scalping two wickets in two outings.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Taha-Khan 26 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Ammad Alam 76 runs in 2 matches Ghulam Mudassar 4 wickets in 2 matches Gohar Faiz 27 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches Mohammad Shahid 44 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI match expert tips

Mohammad Taha-Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI match, click here!

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan

Batters: Hasan Mohsin, Imran Butt, Ayaz Tasawar

All-rounders: Mohammad Taha-Khan (c), Ammad Alam, Jahanzaib Sultan, Mohammad Shahid (vc)

Bowlers: Taj Wali, Ghulam Mudassar, Arish Ali Khan

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Afzal

Batters: Imran Butt (vc), Ayaz Tasawar, Abdul Hanan

All-rounders: Mohammad Taha-Khan, Ammad Alam (c), Mohammad Shahid, Majid Asghar

Bowlers: Taj Wali, Ghulam Mudassar, Gohar Faiz

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar