BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PCB Cricket Associations T20, Match 7

Balochistan 2nd XI (BAL-2XI) will take on Sindh 2nd XI (SIN-2XI) in the seventh match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 at the Bohranwala Ground in Faisalabad on Friday, September 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 fantasy prediction.
Balochistan 2nd XI are currently fourth in the standings, having won one out of their two matches. They defeated Southern Punjab 2nd XI by nine wickets in their last game. Sindh 2nd XI have also won one out of their two matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last fixture against the Northern 2nd XI by 19 runs.
BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Match Details, PCB Cricket Associations T20
The seventh match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 will be played on September 9 at the Bohranwala Ground in Faisalabad. The match is set to take place at 10:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI, PCB Cricket Associations T20, Match 7
Date and Time: 9th September, 2022, 10:00 am IST
Venue: Bohranwala Ground, Faisalabad
BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Pitch Report
The track at the Bohranwala Ground is a bowling-friendly surface that will primarily assist the spinners. The middle overs will be crucial for both teams as the batters will struggle to score runs. Two out of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by sides batting first.
Last 3 matches (PCB Cricket Associations T20)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 1
Average first-innings score: 157
Average second-innings score: 134
BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
BAL-2XI: W-L-L-L-L
SIN-2XI: L-W-L-W-T
BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI probable playing 11s for today’s match
BAL-2XI injury/team news
No major injury updates.
BAL-2XI Probable playing 11
Bismillah Khan (C & WK), Imran Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Taj Wali, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Basit Ali, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdul Hanan, Mohammad Shahid, Rasool Bakhsh.
SIN-2XI injury/team news
No major injury updates.
SIN-2XI Probable playing 11
Jahanzaib Sultan, Mohammad Afzal (WK), Ammad Alam, Mohammad Taha (C), Hasan Mohsin, Rizwan Mehmood, Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Umar, Arish Ali Khan, Majid Asghar, Ghulam Mudassar.
BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Bismillah Khan (2 matches, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 126.31)
Khan is an experienced middle-order batter who can also help you fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps as well. He has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 126.31 in two PCB Cricket Associations T20 matches.
Top Batter pick
Imran Butt (2 matches, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)
Although Butt has failed to contribute in the last couple of matches, he will look to return to form on Friday. He has managed just 14 runs in two matches so far.
Top All-rounder pick
Ammad Alam (2 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 105.55)
Alam has looked in good touch with the bat in the PCB Cricket Associations T20, scoring 76 runs at a strike rate of 105.55 in two games. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team for Friday's match.
Top Bowler pick
Ghulam Mudassar (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.25)
Mudassar is Sindh 2nd XI's leading wicket-taker in the competition with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.25 in two matches. He will look to add to his tally on Friday.
BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices
Mohammad Taha-Khan
Taha-Khan can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points with his all-round performance. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.66, while also scoring 26 runs in two matches.
Mohammad Shahid
Shahid has been a game-changer for Balochistan 2nd XI in the PCB Cricket Associations T20, scoring 44 runs and scalping two wickets in two outings.
5 Must-picks with players stats for BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI match expert tips
Mohammad Taha-Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI match.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI match, click here!
BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan
Batters: Hasan Mohsin, Imran Butt, Ayaz Tasawar
All-rounders: Mohammad Taha-Khan (c), Ammad Alam, Jahanzaib Sultan, Mohammad Shahid (vc)
Bowlers: Taj Wali, Ghulam Mudassar, Arish Ali Khan
BAL-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Afzal
Batters: Imran Butt (vc), Ayaz Tasawar, Abdul Hanan
All-rounders: Mohammad Taha-Khan, Ammad Alam (c), Mohammad Shahid, Majid Asghar
Bowlers: Taj Wali, Ghulam Mudassar, Gohar Faiz