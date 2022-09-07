BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022-23, Match 5

Balochistan 2nd XI (BAL-2XI) will take on Southern Punjab 2nd XI (SP-2XI) in the fifth match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022-23 at the Bohranwala Ground in Faisalabad on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 prediction.

Both teams started their campaigns with losses. Balochistan 2nd XI failed to chase down 194 against Central Punjab 2nd XI, losing by 43 runs. Meanwhile, Southern Punjab 2nd XI posted just 137 while batting first against Sindh 2nd XI, who hunted down the target with eight balls and seven wickets in hand.

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Match Details, PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022-23

The fifth match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022-23 between Balochistan 2nd XI and Southern Punjab 2nd XI will be played on September 8 at the Bohranwala Ground in Faisalabad. The game is set to take place at 10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI, 5th Match, PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022-23

Date & Time: September 8th 2022, 10 AM IST

Venue: Bohranwala Ground, Faisalabad

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Pitch Report

The track at the Bohranwala Ground in Faisalabad is likely to be a good one to bat on, with teams having racked up big totals across both innings at the venue. But the bowlers won't be totally out of the contest.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 165

Average 2nd-innings score: 144

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Probable Playing 11 today

Balochistan 2nd XI injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Balochistan 2nd XI Probable Playing XI:

Bismillah Khan (c & wk), Imran Butt, Basit Ali, Abdul Hanan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Ayaz Tasawwar, Mohammad Shahid, Jalat Khan, Gohar Faiz, Taj Wali, Rasool Bakash.

Southern Punjab 2nd XI injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Southern Punjab 2nd XI Probable Playing XI:

Umar Siddiq, Waqar Hussain (wk), Mohammad Sudais, Yousuf Babar, Hamayun Altaf, Arafat Minhas, Ali Usman, Mohammad Jahangir, Tahir Hussain, Rahat Ali (c), Kaleemullah.

Today’s BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bismillah Khan (1 match, 15 runs)

Bismillah Khan could go big at the top of the order. He got off to a good start in the first game, hitting one four and one six during the course of his 15-run knock.

Top Batter Pick

Ayaz Tasawwar (1 match, 4 runs)

Ayaz Tasawwar is a highly-rated batter who has performed well on the Pakistan domestic circuit. Despite managing just four runs in the first game, he is capable of playing substantial knocks.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jalat Khan (1 match, 1 wicket)

Jalat Khan bowled a decent spell in the first game, scalping one wicket. He can also be quite effective with the bat, making him a handy cricketer.

Top Bowler Pick

Rahat Ali (1 match, 0 wickets)

Rahat Ali has been around the Pakistan domestic scene for a long time now. The Southern Punjab 2nd XI skipper has played as many as 77 matches in his T20 career and is a genuine wicket-taking option.

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Ali Usman (1 match, 3 wickets)

Ali Usman was excellent in the last game, picking up three wickets and conceding just 20 runs in his four-over spell. He can tonk it around with the bat as well.

Mohammad Shahid (1 match, 44 runs, 2 wickets)

Mohammad Shahid took two wickets and smashed an unbeaten 44 with the help of five fours and two sixes in the last match.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ali Usman 3 wickets in 1 match Mohammad Shahid 44 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Bismillah Khan 15 runs in 1 match Jalat Khan 1 wicket in 1 match Rahat Ali 0 wickets in 1 match

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI match expert tips

Experienced players like Ayaz Tasawwar, Rahat Ali, and Ali Usman will be top captaincy options for the BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI game.

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Umar Siddiq, Bismillah Khan

Batters: Imran Butt (c), Ayaz Tasawwar, Hamayun Altaf

All-rounders: Jalat Khan, Ali Usman (vc), Mohammad Sudais

Bowlers: Rahat Ali, Taj Wali, Mohammad Shahid

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan

Batters: Imran Butt, Ayaz Tasawwar, Hamayun Altaf, Yousuf Babar

All-rounders: Jalat Khan (c), Ali Usman

Bowlers: Rahat Ali (vc), Tahir Hussain, Gohar Faiz, Mohammad Shahid

