BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022-23, Match 5

Balochistan 2nd XI (BAL-2XI) will take on Southern Punjab 2nd XI (SP-2XI) in the fifth match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022-23 at the Bohranwala Ground in Faisalabad on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 prediction.
Both teams started their campaigns with losses. Balochistan 2nd XI failed to chase down 194 against Central Punjab 2nd XI, losing by 43 runs. Meanwhile, Southern Punjab 2nd XI posted just 137 while batting first against Sindh 2nd XI, who hunted down the target with eight balls and seven wickets in hand.
BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Match Details, PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022-23
The fifth match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022-23 between Balochistan 2nd XI and Southern Punjab 2nd XI will be played on September 8 at the Bohranwala Ground in Faisalabad. The game is set to take place at 10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI, 5th Match, PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022-23
Date & Time: September 8th 2022, 10 AM IST
Venue: Bohranwala Ground, Faisalabad
BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Pitch Report
The track at the Bohranwala Ground in Faisalabad is likely to be a good one to bat on, with teams having racked up big totals across both innings at the venue. But the bowlers won't be totally out of the contest.
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 1
Average 1st-innings score: 165
Average 2nd-innings score: 144
BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Probable Playing 11 today
Balochistan 2nd XI injury/team news
No major injury concerns.
Balochistan 2nd XI Probable Playing XI:
Bismillah Khan (c & wk), Imran Butt, Basit Ali, Abdul Hanan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Ayaz Tasawwar, Mohammad Shahid, Jalat Khan, Gohar Faiz, Taj Wali, Rasool Bakash.
Southern Punjab 2nd XI injury/team news
No major injury concerns.
Southern Punjab 2nd XI Probable Playing XI:
Umar Siddiq, Waqar Hussain (wk), Mohammad Sudais, Yousuf Babar, Hamayun Altaf, Arafat Minhas, Ali Usman, Mohammad Jahangir, Tahir Hussain, Rahat Ali (c), Kaleemullah.
Today’s BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Bismillah Khan (1 match, 15 runs)
Bismillah Khan could go big at the top of the order. He got off to a good start in the first game, hitting one four and one six during the course of his 15-run knock.
Top Batter Pick
Ayaz Tasawwar (1 match, 4 runs)
Ayaz Tasawwar is a highly-rated batter who has performed well on the Pakistan domestic circuit. Despite managing just four runs in the first game, he is capable of playing substantial knocks.
Top All-rounder Pick
Jalat Khan (1 match, 1 wicket)
Jalat Khan bowled a decent spell in the first game, scalping one wicket. He can also be quite effective with the bat, making him a handy cricketer.
Top Bowler Pick
Rahat Ali (1 match, 0 wickets)
Rahat Ali has been around the Pakistan domestic scene for a long time now. The Southern Punjab 2nd XI skipper has played as many as 77 matches in his T20 career and is a genuine wicket-taking option.
BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices
Ali Usman (1 match, 3 wickets)
Ali Usman was excellent in the last game, picking up three wickets and conceding just 20 runs in his four-over spell. He can tonk it around with the bat as well.
Mohammad Shahid (1 match, 44 runs, 2 wickets)
Mohammad Shahid took two wickets and smashed an unbeaten 44 with the help of five fours and two sixes in the last match.
5 Must-picks with player stats for BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI match expert tips
Experienced players like Ayaz Tasawwar, Rahat Ali, and Ali Usman will be top captaincy options for the BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI game.
BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Umar Siddiq, Bismillah Khan
Batters: Imran Butt (c), Ayaz Tasawwar, Hamayun Altaf
All-rounders: Jalat Khan, Ali Usman (vc), Mohammad Sudais
Bowlers: Rahat Ali, Taj Wali, Mohammad Shahid
BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan
Batters: Imran Butt, Ayaz Tasawwar, Hamayun Altaf, Yousuf Babar
All-rounders: Jalat Khan (c), Ali Usman
Bowlers: Rahat Ali (vc), Tahir Hussain, Gohar Faiz, Mohammad Shahid