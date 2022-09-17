BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Cricket Associations T20, Match 20

Balochistan 2nd XI (BAL-2XI) will be up against Southern Punjab 2nd XI (SP-2XI) in the 20th match of the Cricket Associations T20 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, on Saturday, September 17.

Balochistan 2nd XI are third in the points table, having won three out of their six Cricket Associations T20 matches. They defeated Central Punjab 2nd XI by 21 runs in their last match.

Southern Punjab 2nd XI, on the other hand, are currently placed at the bottom of the points table, having won only one out of their six Cricket Associations T20 matches. They lost their last match against Sindh 2nd XI by 40 runs.

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Match Details

The 20th match of the Cricket Associations T20 will be played on September 17 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The match is set to start at 2:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI, Cricket Associations T20, Match 20

Date and Time: 17th September, 2022, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Iqbal Stadium is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to generate some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue being 148 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 148

Average second innings score: 141

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Balochistan: L-L-W-W-L

Northern: L-W-L-L-L

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

BAL-2XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BAL-2XI Probable Playing 11

Bismillah Khan (C & WK), Abdul Hanan, Ayaz Tasawar, Dawood Khan, Gohar Faiz, Imran Butt, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rasool Bakhsh, Tariq Jameel, Zainullah.

SP-2XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SP-2XI Probable Playing 11

Ali Usman (C), Arafat Ahmed, Waqar Hussain (WK), Hamayun Altaf, Kaleemullah Khan, Ali Majid, Moinuddin, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Sudais, Saif Ur Rehman.

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Bismillah Khan (5 matches, 144 runs, Strike Rate: 175.60)

Bismillah is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. He has scored 144 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 175+ in his five outings.

Top Batter pick

Imran Butt (5 matches, 127 runs, Strike Rate: 129.59)

Imran has scored 127 runs at a strike rate of close to 130 in five matches. He is a top-quality batter who could also play a big knock on Saturday.

Top All-rounder pick

Jalat Khan (5 matches, 8 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 80.00 and Economy Rate: 6.26)

Jalat is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.26 and also scored eight runs in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Ali Majid (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.40)

Majid has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.40. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Shehzad

Shehzad could prove to be a differential pick for your fantasy team because of his all-round abilities. In four matches, he has scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 112.26 and scalped four wickets as well.

Ali Usman

Usman has picked up nine wickets while scoring 16 runs in six matches he played this season. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for Southern Punjab 2nd XI this season.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ali Usman 16 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches Gohar Faiz 34 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches Bismillah Khan 144 runs in 5 matches Ali Majid 8 wickets in 4 matches Waqar Hussain 122 runs in 6 matches

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI match expert tips

Waqar Hussain

Waqar can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 100+ in six matches and is currently the leading run-scorer for his side in this ongoing season.

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction - Cricket Associations T20

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan, Waqar Hussain

Batters: Imran Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Mohammad Shehzad

All-rounders: Mohammad Junaid, Ali Usman, Mohammad Ibrahim

Bowlers: Gohar Faiz, Tariq Jameel, Ali Majid

