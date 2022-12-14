BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Pakistan One Day Cup, Match 7

The seventh match of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2022 will see Balochistan (BAL) squaring off against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Wednesday, December 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Balochistan won their last match against Sindh by eight wickets and will look to continue their dominance. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches in this year's tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will give it their all to win the match, but Balochistan have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAL vs KHP Match Details

The seventh match of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2022 will be played on December 14 at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL vs KHP, Match 7

Date and Time: December 14, 2022, 10:00 am IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The surface at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Sindh and Balochistan, where a total of 542 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

BAL vs KHP Form Guide

BAL - W

KHP - L W

BAL vs KHP Probable Playing XI

BAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Bangalzai, Ali Waqas, Imran-Butt, Haseebullah (wk), Haris Sohail, Ahmad-Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Junaid Jr, Khurram Shahzad, and Yasir Shah.

KHP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Waqar Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Adil Amin, Mohammad Sarwar, Khalid Usman, Ihsanullah, Sajid Khan (c), Mohammad Imran, and Niaz Khan.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah

Haseebullah is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. M Haris is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Waqas

A Bangalzai and A Waqas are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. W Ahmed has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Butt

K Bhatti and A Butt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. K Usman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Y Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Amir and Y Shah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Shehzad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAL vs KHP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Butt

A Butt is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He smashed 39 runs and picked up three wickets in the last match.

Y Shah

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make Y Shah the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He scalped two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BAL vs KHP, Match 7

Y Shah

A Butt

K Bhatti

A Waqas

K Shehzad

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: A Bangalzai, A Waqas, W Ahmed

All-rounders: K Usman, K Bhatti, A Butt, H Talat

Bowlers: M Amir, K Shehzad, Y Shah

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: A Bangalzai, B Khan, A Waqas, W Ahmed

All-rounders: K Usman, K Bhatti, A Butt

Bowlers: M Amir, K Shehzad, Y Shah

