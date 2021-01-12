BAL vs KHP  Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – Jan 12th, 2021

Balochistan will go up against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the seventh match of the Pakistan Cup 2020-21.

In their previous fixture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowled Sindh out for 256 after 50 overs. In response, the Khalid Usman led-side were bowled out for just 193. The team will look to bounce back from the defeat on Tuesday.

Balochistan, on the other hand, chased 245 against Southern Punjab, winning the match by a wicket. Captain Imran Farhat led his side from the front with 96 off 107 balls.

With several quality players in their ranks, both sides look evenly matched on paper.

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Predicted Playing XIs

Balochistan

Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Awais Zia, Ali Rafiq, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umaid Asif, Taj Wali, Gohair Faiz, Jalat Khan, Taimoor Ali, Ayaz Tasawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Usman Shinwari.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Date: 12th January 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The dimensions at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex favour the batsmen. The track at Karachi has played in favour of the batsmen in recent times, and is expected to play a similar role throughout the tournament. The spinners are bound to have a difficult time at this venue while the pacers will hope for some purchase from the pitch.

Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Khalid Usman, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Taj Wali, Imran Khan and Taimoor Ali.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman Vice-Captain: Khalid Usman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehan Afridi, Imran Farhat, Fakhar Zaman, Israrullah, Khalid Usman, Asif Afridi, Umaid Asif, Taj Wali, Imran Khan and Taimoor Ali.

Captain: Israrullah Vice-captain: Asif Afridi