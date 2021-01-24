BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – Jan 26th, 2021

Balochistan will go up against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming fixture of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 in Karachi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are in second place in the points table with 10 points, having won five out of the nine games they've played.

The side have already made it to the semi-finals and will look to win their last league phase match, to carry their momentum into the knockout stage.

Balochistan, on the other hand, are still hoping to make it to the semis of the Pakistan One Day Cup. The club will have to win their final fixture and hope that the remaining two games go their way.

Pakistan One Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Predicted Playing XI

Balochistan

Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Awais Zia, Ali Rafiq, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umaid Asif, Taj Wali, Gohair Faiz, Jalat Khan, Taimoor Ali and Ayaz Tasawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Usman Shinwari.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Match 28

Date: January 26, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The strip is conducive for batsmen, as the last few games have seen scores of over 300+ in both innings.

The side batting second has managed to chase targets close to 350 as well, and we could be in for another high-scoring encounter.

Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Pakistan One Day Cup: BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Khalid Usman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Akbar ur Rehman, Umaid Asif, Arshad Iqbal, Taj Wali and Imran Khan.

Captain: Khalid Usman Vice-Captain: Bismillah Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Ayaz Tasawar, Sahibzada Farhan, Khalid Usman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Sohail, Asif Afridi, Jalat Khan, Taj Wali, and Imran Khan.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman Vice-Captain: Mohammad Haris