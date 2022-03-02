BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan One-Day Cup, Match 1

Balochistan (BAL) will lock horns with Northern (NOR) in the opening match of the Pakistan One-Day Cup at the House of Northern Cricket Stadium in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Balochistan had an extremely disappointing campaign last time out, finishing rock-bottom in the points table with only three wins from their 10 games. Northern, on the other hand, finished third in the standings. They then lost to Khyber in the semi-finals.

BAL vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

BAL XI

Yasir Shah (C), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Asad Shafiq, Bismillah Khan (WK), Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Saad, Taj Wali.

NOR XI

Shadab Khan (C), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (WK), Salman Irshad, Umar Amin, Zaman Khan.

Match Details

BAL vs NOR, Match 1, Pakistan One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 2nd March 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: House of Northern Cricket Stadium, Islamabad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the House of Northern Cricket Stadium generally favors the bowlers. While the seamers are expected to find some movement early on, the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Anything around 270 should be a good first-innings total at the venue.

Today’s BAL vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rohail Nazir: Nazir has scored 830 runs at a strike rate of 90.70 in 20 List-A games. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points in Wednesday's contest.

Batters

Asif Ali: Ali is an experienced top-order batter who could play a crucial role in the upcoming game. The Northern star has scored 1925 runs at a strike rate of 114.90 in 74 List-A matches.

Asad Shafiq: Shafiq is a quality batter who has scored 4982 runs at a strike rate of 82.20 in 138 List-A matches.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan: Khan has scored 646 runs while scalping 83 wickets in 61 List-A matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Imad Wasim: Wasim has scored 2438 runs and picked up 117 runs in 116 List-A matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Yasir Shah: Shah is an experienced bowler who has scalped 110 wickets at an economy rate of 4.76 in 90 List-A matches.

Muhammad Musa: Musa will lead Northern's bowling attack on Wednesday. He has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.71 in 11 List-A matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Asif Ali (NOR)

Asad Shafiq (BAL)

Shadab Khan (NOR)

Imad Wasim (NOR)

Yasir Shah (BAL)

Important Stats for BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Asif Ali: 1925 runs in 74 matches; SR - 114.90

Asad Shafiq: 4982 runs in 138 matches; SR - 82.20

Shadab Khan: 646 runs and 83 wickets in 61 matches; SR - 79.40 and ER - 3.42

Imad Wasim: 2438 runs and 117 wickets in 116 matches; SR - 100.70 and ER - 4.68

Yasir Shah: 110 wickets in 90 matches; ER - 4.76

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan One-Day Cup)

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Asad Shafiq, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Imran Butt, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, Khurram Shehzad, Yasir Shah, Muhammad Musa.

Captain: Shadab Khan. Vice-captain: Asif Ali.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Asif Ali, Imran Butt, Muhammad Huraira, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Khurram Shehzad, Yasir Shah, Zaman Khan.

Captain: Shadab Khan. Vice-captain: Imad Wasim.

Edited by Samya Majumdar