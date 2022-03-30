BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan One-Day Cup, 2nd Semi-final

Balochistan (BAL) will lock horns with Sindh (SIN) in the second semi-final of the Pakistan One-Day Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday.

Balochistan finished second in the standings, winning seven out of their 10 group stage matches. They lost their last game against Khyber by 49 runs. Sindh, on the other hand, won six out of their 10 group stage fixtures, thereby finishing third in the points table. They defeated Central Punjab by 77 runs in their last match.

BAL vs SIN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAL XI

Yasir Shah (C), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Asad Shafiq, Bismillah Khan (WK), Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Saad, Taj Wali.

SIN XI

Mir Hamza (C), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Asif Mehmood, Khurram Manzoor, Mohammad Asghar, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Danish Aziz, Saim Ayub, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan.

Match Details

BAL vs SIN, Pakistan One-Day Cup, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 30th March 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Multan Cricket Stadium generally favors the batters. The bowlers will have to keep their lines and length in check to control the leakage of runs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 253 runs.

Today’s BAL vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Ahmed has featured in only one match for Sindh in the Pakistan One-Day Cup so far this season, scoring 59 runs at a strike rate of 78.66.

Batters

Asad Shafiq: Shafiq has smashed 425 runs at a strike rate of 110.38 in nine matches. He is a reliable top-order batter from Balochistan who can anchor the innings well.

Sharjeel Khan: Khan has racked up 534 runs at a strike rate of 127.44 in 10 Pakistan One-Day Cup matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Danish Aziz: Aziz has scalped 15 wickets at an economy rate of 5.11 in 10 matches, while also scoring 240 runs.

Sohail Khan: Khan has picked up 15 wickets and scored 64 runs in six matches. He can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Wednesday.

Bowlers

Akif Javed: Javed has scalped 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5.84 in nine matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Abrar Ahmed: Ahmed has been in brilliant form in the Pakistan One-Day Cup, picking up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.55 in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Danish Aziz (SIN) - 171 points

Akif Javed (BAL) - 166 points

Sohail Khan (SIN) - 79 points

Abrar Ahmed (SIN) - 78 points

Yasir Shah (BAL) - 75 points

Important Stats for BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Danish Aziz: 240 runs and 15 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 71.85 and ER - 5.11

Akif Javed: 14 wickets in 9 matches; ER - 5.84

Sohail Khan: 64 runs and 15 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 98.46 and ER - 6.04

Abrar Ahmed: 15 wickets in 9 matches; ER - 4.55

Yasir Shah: 35 runs and 18 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 77.77 and ER - 4.99

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan One-Day Cup)

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Asad Shafiq, Sharjeel Khan, Imran Butt, Danish Aziz, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammed Asghar, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed.

Captain: Danish Aziz. Vice-captain: Asad Shafiq.

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Asad Shafiq, Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Danish Aziz, Muhammad Saad, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed.

Captain: Danish Aziz. Vice-captain: Sharjeel Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar