BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Pakistan One Day Cup, Match 4

The fourth match of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2022 will see Balochistan (BAL) squaring off against Sindh (SIN) at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Monday, December 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Balochistan will be playing their first match of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Sindh, on the other hand, lost their last match against Southern Punjab by a margin of two wickets.

Sindh will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Balochistan have a better squad and are expected to win.

BAL vs SIN Match Details

The fourth match of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2022 will be played on December 12 at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi. The game is set to start at 10:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL vs SIN, Match 4

Date and Time: 12th December 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The surface at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab, where a total of 287 runs were scored for a loss of 12 wickets.

BAL vs SIN Form Guide

BAL - Will be playing their first match

SIN - L

BAL vs SIN Probable Playing XI

BAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan, Imran Butt, Ali Waqas, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah (c), Mohammad Junaid Jr, Khurram Shehzad, Akif Javed

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Saifullah Bangash (wk), Omair Yousuf (c), Saad Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Suleman, Danish Aziz, Saim Ayub, Sohail Khan, Mir Hamza, Asif Mehmood, Aaliyan Mehmood

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Haseebullah

Haseebullah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. S Bangash is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

Saad Khan

O Bin Yousuf and Saad Khan are the two best batsman picks for the Dream11 team. Sharjeel Khan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Sohail

H Talat and H Sohail are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. D Aziz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Khan and Y Shah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Umar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAL vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

H Sohail

H Sohail is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

Y Shah

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make Y Shah the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for BAL vs SIN, Match 4

H Sohail

D Aziz

Saad Khan

Y Shah

M Umar

Balochistan vs Sindh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Balochistan vs Sindh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Haseebullah

Batters: Saad Khan, Sharjeel Khan, O Bin Yousuf, A Bangalzai

All-rounders: H Sohail, H Talat, D Aziz

Bowlers: M Umar, S Khan, Y Shah

Balochistan vs Sindh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Haseebullah

Batters: Saad Khan, Sharjeel Khan, O Bin Yousuf

All-rounders: H Sohail, H Talat, D Aziz, S Ayun

Bowlers: M Hamza, S Khan, Y Shah

