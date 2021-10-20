BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Match 1

Baluchistan will take on Sindh in the first match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Six teams will be participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which begins on October 20, this year. Balochistan are being led by Imran Butt, while Fawad Alam is the captain of Sindh. With several international stars absent due to the T20 World Cup and international duties, this is a good opportunity for youngsters in both teams to prove their worth.

BAL vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

BAL XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan (wk), Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Junaid Khan, Raza-ul-Hasan, Gohar Faiz.

SIN XI

Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Ashiq Ali, Fawad Alam (c), Hasan Mohsin, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasan (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Hasnain

Match Details

Match: BAL vs SIN, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Match 1.

Date and Time: 20th October, 2021; 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Iqbal Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad.

Pitch Report

The track at the Iqbal Stadium is generally good for batting. The ball comes well onto the bat, but the spinners are also expected to play a key role in it.

Today’s BAL vs SIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B Khan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score ket runs.

Batters

F Alam is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can also play the big shots with ease, and the last year was incredible for him. He has 13,348 runs in First-Class cricket and a wonderful average of 56.55.

I Haq also has plenty of experience in international cricket. He will hope to translate that into the domestic scene for his side.

All-rounders

A Butt is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of matches almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your BAL vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy sides.

Bowlers

Junaid Khan will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Five best players to pick in BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Fawad Alam (SIN).

Amad Butt (BAL).

Imam ul Haq (BAL).

Shan Masood (SIN).

Junaid Khan (BAL).

Key stats for BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Fawad Alam: 13,348 runs and 56 wickets in First-Class cricket.

Amad Butt: 1286 runs and 123 wickets in First-Class cricket.

Imam ul Haq: 2601 runs in First-Class cricket.

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021 Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Khan, I Haq, H Sohail, S Khan, S Masood, F Alam, K Bhatti, Amad Butt, Junaid Khan, M Hasnain, M Hamza.

Captain: F Alam. Vice-Captain: Amad Butt.

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021 Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Khan, M Hasan, I Haq, H Sohail, S Masood, F Alam, K Bhatti, Amad Butt, Junaid Khan, M Hasnain, M Hamza.

Captain: I Haq. Vice-Captain: S Masood.

Edited by Bhargav