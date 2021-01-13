BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – Jan 14th, 2021

Balochistan will lock horns with Sindh in the upcoming game of the Pakistan Cup 2020/21 at Karachi.

Both sides are coming into this match on the back of a victory against their respective opponents, and will look to extend their winning run. With international stars and young sensations in both the squads, the two teams have a lot of firepower in their ranks.

Sindh are placed second on the table with four points, having won two out of the three games they have played thus far. Balochistan have just two points after they grabbed a victory in their previous fixture against the Khyber side.

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif.

Sindh

Saud Shakeel (c), Aaliyan Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousaf, Saad Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, and Sharjeel Khan.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Balochistan

Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Awais Zia, Ali Rafiq, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umaid Asif, Taj Wali, Gohair Faiz, Jalat Khan, Taimoor Ali and Ayaz Tasawar.

Sindh

Saud Shakeel (c), Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Saad Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani and Sharjeel Khan.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Sindh

Date: 14th January 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UBL Sports Complex is known for helping both the batsmen and the bowlers. The latter have fared well throughout the innings, with the pacers being able to find the right line and length easily.

The batsmen have also tasted success and thus a challenging total is on the cards. But the pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses, which should be kept in mind.

Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Asad Shafiq, Sharjeel Khan, Awais Zia, Anwar Ali, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umadi Asif, Taj Wali, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mir Hamza.

Advertisement

Captain: Bismillah Khan Vice-Captain: Taj Wali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Asad Shafiq, Khurram Mansoor, Awais Zia, Hassan Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umadi Asif, Taj Wali, Mohammad Asghar and Mir Hamza.

Captain: Asad Shafiq Vice-Captain: Akbar-ur-Rehman